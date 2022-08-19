Late for Work 8/19: ESPN Ranks One Ravens Position Group No. 1, Another No. 32

ESPN Ranks One Ravens Position Group No. 1 and Another No. 32

ESPN's Mike Clay ranked each positional group for all 32 teams and noted the best, worst and shakiest unit for each group. He also produced overall rankings.

The Ravens as a whole were ranked 10th. They were No. 1 for tight ends and also placed in the top 10 for safeties (No. 3), cornerbacks (No. 6) and offensive lines (No. 10). They were No. 11 in quarterbacks and interior defensive lines. Baltimore's worst showing was at wide receivers (No. 32) and off-ball linebackers (No. 30).

Here are the Ravens' positions Clay spotlighted:

Best: Tight ends

"This was a tough call between the Chiefs (aka Travis Kelce) and Ravens, but Mark Andrews' continued ascension into an elite player, coupled with Baltimore's improved depth (fourth-round draft selections Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely) was enough to give them the edge over soon-to-be 33-year-old Kelce & Co. Of course, even if we ignore the depth players, Andrews is a strong blocker and paced all tight ends in targets, receptions, yards, touchdowns and end zone targets while catching a career-high 70% of his targets last season."

Shakiest: Wide receivers