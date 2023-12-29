Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Dolphins

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington) and more. CBS crew Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 82 or 226. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). ESPN Radio, Steve Levy (play-by-play), Sal Paolantonio (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 10-8, which includes a 2-0 edge in the postseason. They last met in Week 2 last season, when visiting Miami rallied from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Baltimore, 42-38. The Dolphins scored 28 points in the fourth quarter. It was a game loaded with offensive fireworks. Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six touchdown passes, including a pair to Tyreek Hill (11 catches, 190 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (11 catches, 171 yards). Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes for the Ravens and rushed for 119 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown scamper.

Stakes

Both Baltimore and Miami have clinched playoff spots, but neither has clinched a division title. With a victory, the Ravens will capture the AFC North for the first time since 2019 and secure the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, earning a first-round bye and homefield advantage. The Dolphins will capture the AFC East with a victory and can snatch the No. 1 seed away from Baltimore by winning their last two games.

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens finish the regular season in style?

This isn't the last game of the season, but the Ravens can achieve their top regular season goals by winning this game and capturing the No. 1 seed and the AFC North. "Finish" has become a big word for the Ravens, and they've been strong finishers lately, winning nine of their last 10 games. Beating the 49ers and Dolphins in back-to-back weeks would be another indication that this team is ready to finish on top in February.

Will the Ravens contain Miami's explosive offense?

With Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (72 catches, 1,014 yards, four touchdowns) ruled out with an ankle injury, the Ravens can devote even more attention to containing Hill (106 catches, 1,614 yards, 12 touchdowns) and Miami's explosive running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Vone Achane. Nobody has to remind the Ravens how dangerous the Dolphins can be after what they did in Baltimore last season. But all five starting Dolphins offensive linemen were on the injury report this week, and Baltimore leads the NFL in sacks. Getting consistent pressure on Tagovailoa and keeping the Dolphins from controlling the football with their running attack could be the winning formula for Baltimore.

Can the Ravens run successfully against the Dolphins?

Miami is ranked No. 5 against the run and has been one of the best defensive teams in the NFL since mid-November. The Ravens have the NFL's top rushing attack, but were held to 102 yards rushing against San Francisco and they are still adjusting to running back Keaton Mitchell's season-ending injury. If the Ravens can pick up key yards on the ground, it will take some pressure off Jackson and the passing attack. This could be a game where Jackson runs the ball more than usual, considering what's at stake and after he rushed for more than 100 yards against Miami last season.

Players to Watch

QB Lamar Jackson

More people are convinced that Jackson should win his second MVP award after his sparkling performance against the 49ers. However, the biggest games for Jackson this season are still ahead. This is one of them. Baltimore may need one of Jackson's best games to win, and he'll be determined to deliver.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Injuries have hampered Humphrey at various points this season, but he's back to playing at a Pro Bowl level. The Ravens are dealing with injuries in the secondary, and even with Waddle out, the Dolphins present some difficult matchups. Humphrey's versatility as a pass defender and his physical presence in the box will be important.

ILB Roquan Smith