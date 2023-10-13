Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

Basics

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV: NFL Network, WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore) and more. NFL Network crew Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 134 or 383. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst); Westwood One Sports crew John Sadak (play-by-play), Derek Rackley (analyst)

History

Baltimore leads the all-time series, 13-13, including regular season and playoffs, and there have been memorable games in this rivalry. They last met during the 2020 Wild Card playoffs when the Ravens defeated the Titans, 20-13, in Tennessee.

Stakes

The Ravens (3-2) are locked in a tight four-team race in the AFC North and want to avoid losing two straight for the first time this season. Baltimore needs to get its offense back on track after not scoring in the second half in Week 5 against Pittsburgh and being plagued by dropped passes and three costly turnovers. The Titans (2-3) trail the Jaguars and Colts by a game in the AFC South and don't want to fall further behind after losing to Indianapolis in Week 5.

Key Storylines

Which team will handle the trip to London best?

The Ravens were soundly defeated by Jacksonville during their previous London visit in 2017. Baltimore took a different approach to the trip this time, arriving on Monday instead of waiting until later in the week. Meanwhile, the Titans didn't leave Tennessee until Thursday night. There is no evidence that either approach works best, but both teams are hoping that their body clocks will be in sync Sunday, producing a crisp performance that will lead to victory.

Will the Ravens control Derrick Henry?

The Titans' star running back is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry, the lowest of his career. However, he's still on pace to rush for more than 1,100 yards and remains the backbone of Tennessee's offense. The Ravens are 0-2 against the Titans when Henry rushes for more than 100 yards, and even when he's contained early, he often wears down opponents and becomes more difficult to stop late in games. The Ravens want to control Tennessee's main weapon and force quarterback Ryan Tannehill to beat them through the air.

Will the Ravens do a better job finishing the game?

In both losses this season, the Ravens held the lead with less than two minutes left in regulation but didn't seal the win. They could easily be 5-0, but turnovers (six fumbles lost) squandered scoring opportunities and key late-game mistakes have cost them. Ravens-Titans battles have a history of being close, so Baltimore's ability to protect the ball and execute with precision down the stretch could make the difference between victory and defeat.

Players to Watch

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

An ankle injury suffered in Week 2 sidelined Beckham for two games and has made the start to his season more difficult. However, Beckham said he's making "no excuses" and has a history of rising to the occasion in settings where the attention is magnified. Fans in London are excited to see Beckham play and he's eager to have a breakout game. Beckham hopes playing on an international stage will jumpstart his season.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Humphrey played his first game of the season in Week 5 after foot surgery in August and gave up a late-game touchdown to Pittsburgh's top receiver George Pickens. The Titans have their own dangerous receiver in DeAndre Hopkins, who quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely to look for in key spots. Humphrey is one of the NFL's top all-around corners and one of the team's most competitive players. He'll relish the opportunity to make some game-changing plays with another week of practice under his belt.

ILB Roquan Smith