Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

Nov 10, 2023 at 02:47 PM
Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), FOX Channel 5 (Washington) and more. FOX crew Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius FM Chs. 82 or 229. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Compass Media Networks, Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 36-13, and hold a 25-6 edge under Head Coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore won a 28-3 decision in Week 4 at Cleveland led by Lamar Jackson (15 for 19, 186 yards), who ran for two touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mark Andrews (five catches, 80 yards). Cleveland's starting quarterback Watson (throwing shoulder) didn't play in Week 4 and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was intercepted by Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens and Kyle Hamilton.

Stakes

A win would give the Ravens a season sweep over Cleveland and keep them at least two victories ahead of every rival in the AFC North. The Browns can trim the Ravens' lead to a half game if they can win in Baltimore for the first time since 2019.

Key Storylines

Can Baltimore's pass rush dominate against Cleveland's depleted offensive line?

The Browns will be without their top three offensive tackles against the Ravens, who lead the league in sacks (35). It will be a long day for quarterback Watson if the Browns can't protect him. Former Brown Jadeveon Clowney, Odafe Oweh, and Kyle Van Noy could have good days.

How will Odell Beckham Jr. fare against one of his former teams?

Beckham caught his first touchdown pass of the season in Week 9 and hopes to become more involved offensively down the stretch. He missed the Week 4 game against the Browns (ankle), so Beckham will face the team he was with for 2.5 seasons (2019-2021) before being released. Beckham said this week that he holds no grudge against the Browns, but he'd love to continue trending in a positive direction with a huge game against a division rival.

Can the Ravens create more separation in the AFC North?

Baltimore started its three-game homestand on the right foot with a convincing win over Seattle in Week 9. The Ravens don't like to look ahead, but if they beat Cleveland and Cincinnati (Thursday night) in a five-day span, they'll move to 9-2, with season sweeps over both the Browns and Bengals. That would make the Ravens difficult to catch in the AFC North, despite a challenging schedule the rest of the way.

5 Matchups to Watch vs. Browns

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley's matchup against Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is critical.

LT Ronnie Stanley vs. DE Myles Garrett

This is the biggest one-on-one matchup in the game. If there were a Defensive MVP award given for the first half of the season, Garrett would probably get it. His 9.5 sacks are tied for second most in the league and he has seven career sacks against the Ravens. Stanley is coming off a game when he allowed a sack-strip and Garrett is a major threat to get another. The Ravens can't allow Garrett to take over the game.

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Amari Cooper

Cooper is one of the league's most polished receivers and he's coming off a huge game with 139 receiving yards and a touchdown. When these two teams met earlier this season, Cooper was held to just one catch for 16 yards. Humphrey didn't play in that game, as he was still coming back from his foot surgery.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. CB Denzel Ward

Beckham didn't play in the Week 4 game in Cleveland because of an ankle injury, so this will be his first game against his former team. Coming off his first touchdown as a Raven, Beckham will surely be looking to have a strong performance against his former squad. Ward is a tough draw, however, as one of the better cornerbacks in the league.

TE Mark Andrews vs. LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Andrews has crushed the Browns over his career. He has nine touchdowns in 11 games against Cleveland and scored twice in their matchup earlier this season. The Browns don't have a good matchup candidate for him and Andrews feasted. Andrews is still one touchdown shy of Todd Heap's franchise record for career touchdowns.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney vs. LT James Hudson III

The Browns lost starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to a knee injury last week, so in steps Hudson, who has had seven career starts in his two-and-a-half seasons. It will be Hudson's first start this year. Clowney has been getting a lot of pressure this season and is looking to finish off his "revenge tour" and sweep all his former teams.

Players to Watch

LT Ronnie Stanley

Facing Myles Garrett, who may win this season's Defensive Player of the Year Award, is a difficult matchup for any left tackle. Cleveland's All-Pro defensive end has 9.5 sacks and is having his best season, using his strength and experience to make game-changing plays. Stanley will have to be at his best to keep Garrett away from Jackson.

RB Keaton Mitchell

After his 138-yard breakout performance in Week 9, it will be interesting to see how many touches Mitchell gets and what he does with them. In a game that could be a defensive struggle, a house call or long run by Mitchell could be the kind of spark that turns the game in Baltimore's favor.

DT Justin Madubuike

Madubuike has at least half a sack in six straight games and leads Baltimore's pass rush with 7.5. Even if Cleveland's offensive line was at full strength, blocking Madubuike would be a handful. If he consistently occupies two blockers or has his way when blocked one-on-one, Madubuike has the talent to dominate the trenches and make it difficult for the Browns to run between the tackles, or pass protect effectively.

