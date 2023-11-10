Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), FOX Channel 5 (Washington) and more. FOX crew Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius FM Chs. 82 or 229. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Compass Media Networks, Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 36-13, and hold a 25-6 edge under Head Coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore won a 28-3 decision in Week 4 at Cleveland led by Lamar Jackson (15 for 19, 186 yards), who ran for two touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mark Andrews (five catches, 80 yards). Cleveland's starting quarterback Watson (throwing shoulder) didn't play in Week 4 and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was intercepted by Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens and Kyle Hamilton.

Stakes

A win would give the Ravens a season sweep over Cleveland and keep them at least two victories ahead of every rival in the AFC North. The Browns can trim the Ravens' lead to a half game if they can win in Baltimore for the first time since 2019.

Key Storylines

Can Baltimore's pass rush dominate against Cleveland's depleted offensive line?

The Browns will be without their top three offensive tackles against the Ravens, who lead the league in sacks (35). It will be a long day for quarterback Watson if the Browns can't protect him. Former Brown Jadeveon Clowney, Odafe Oweh, and Kyle Van Noy could have good days.

How will Odell Beckham Jr. fare against one of his former teams?

Beckham caught his first touchdown pass of the season in Week 9 and hopes to become more involved offensively down the stretch. He missed the Week 4 game against the Browns (ankle), so Beckham will face the team he was with for 2.5 seasons (2019-2021) before being released. Beckham said this week that he holds no grudge against the Browns, but he'd love to continue trending in a positive direction with a huge game against a division rival.

Can the Ravens create more separation in the AFC North?