Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Basics
Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore) and more. CBS crew Beth Mowins (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline)
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Sirius XM Chs. 85 or 225. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play by play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
History
The Colts hold a 10-7 edge in the series including regular season and playoffs, but the Ravens have won three straight. Their last meeting was in 2021, when the Ravens captured a thrilling 31-25 decision in overtime, rallying from a 25-9 deficit in the fourth quarter. Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews took over the game, connecting for two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions to force overtime. Jackson had a stellar performance, completing 37 of 43 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns, his career high for completions and yards. Andrews finished with 11 catches for 147 yards and two scores
Stakes
The Ravens can start 3-0 for the first time since 2016. They are the only undefeated team in the AFC North and a victory would maintain their position as the early division frontrunners. The Colts are one of three teams in the AFC South with a 1-1 record and can win two straight after winning just three games last season.
Key Storylines
How much will the Colts' uncertain quarterback situation impact the game?
Anthony Richardson remained in concussion protocol as of Friday morning, meaning Gardner Minshew could get the start Sunday. The Ravens spent all week preparing for both quarterbacks. Minshew has more experience and is the more accurate passer, but Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns in Week 2 and his athleticism presents unique challenges. Whichever quarterback starts will have to play well for Indianapolis to pull off the upset.
Will Baltimore's offense continue to click?
Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken was much happier with the execution in Week 2. Jackson distributed completions to seven targets, Nelson Agholor and Andrews caught touchdown passes, and Baltimore rushed for 178 yards. The Ravens are averaging 26 points per game, but still feel they have work to do offensively. The Colts gave up 31 points to Jacksonville in Week 1, and if Jackson establishes a rhythm with his targets, the Ravens could have a big scoring day.
Can Baltimore have another standout defensive performance?
Through two games, Baltimore still hasn't given up a first down in the first quarter and the secondary has been solid with Marlon Humphrey missing two games and Marcus Williams (pectoral) going down in Week 1. Inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen are playing with force and setting the tone for a defense that is playing with confidence through injuries. The Ravens had five sacks in Week 1 and contained Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's passing attack in Week 2. Another superb outing from the Ravens' defense might be too much for the Colts to handle.
Players to Watch
RB Gus Edwards
Edwards rolled for 62 yards on 10 carries in Week 2 and rumbled through holes with authority. With Justice Hill (toe) potentially out of the lineup against the Colts, Edwards could get more touches and he looks ready to handle that responsibility.
TE Mark Andrews
After sitting out Week 1 with a calf injury, Andrews led the Ravens with eight targets last week and his chemistry with Jackson picked up where it left off. Andrews' huge game against the Colts two years ago was a vintage performance, and with Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) perhaps out of the lineup or not 100 percent, Jackson could give Andrews a steady diet of targets against Baltimore's defense.
S Geno Stone
Stone baited Burrow into an interception in Cincinnati and he's playing with confidence filling in for Marcus Williams. Richardson is a young quarterback and Minshew may look to take chances downfield, especially if the Colts fall behind. Stone may have more opportunities to get his hands on the football.