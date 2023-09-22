Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore) and more. CBS crew Beth Mowins (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Sirius XM Chs. 85 or 225. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play by play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

History

The Colts hold a 10-7 edge in the series including regular season and playoffs, but the Ravens have won three straight. Their last meeting was in 2021, when the Ravens captured a thrilling 31-25 decision in overtime, rallying from a 25-9 deficit in the fourth quarter. Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews took over the game, connecting for two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions to force overtime. Jackson had a stellar performance, completing 37 of 43 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns, his career high for completions and yards. Andrews finished with 11 catches for 147 yards and two scores

Stakes

The Ravens can start 3-0 for the first time since 2016. They are the only undefeated team in the AFC North and a victory would maintain their position as the early division frontrunners. The Colts are one of three teams in the AFC South with a 1-1 record and can win two straight after winning just three games last season.

Key Storylines

How much will the Colts' uncertain quarterback situation impact the game?

Anthony Richardson remained in concussion protocol as of Friday morning, meaning Gardner Minshew could get the start Sunday. The Ravens spent all week preparing for both quarterbacks. Minshew has more experience and is the more accurate passer, but Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns in Week 2 and his athleticism presents unique challenges. Whichever quarterback starts will have to play well for Indianapolis to pull off the upset.

Will Baltimore's offense continue to click?

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken was much happier with the execution in Week 2. Jackson distributed completions to seven targets, Nelson Agholor and Andrews caught touchdown passes, and Baltimore rushed for 178 yards. The Ravens are averaging 26 points per game, but still feel they have work to do offensively. The Colts gave up 31 points to Jacksonville in Week 1, and if Jackson establishes a rhythm with his targets, the Ravens could have a big scoring day.

Can Baltimore have another standout defensive performance?