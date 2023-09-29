Everything You Need to Know Ravens vs. Browns

Sep 29, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092923GP

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Cleveland Browns Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), Paramount + and more. CBS crew Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 109 or 383. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst); ESPN Radio (Steve Levy, play-by-play), Harry Douglas (analyst)

History

The Ravens hold a 35-13 all-time series lead. They last met in Week 15 last season with the Browns winning 13-3 in Cleveland. It was the only game of the 2022 season in which Baltimore did not score a touchdown. Tyler Huntley started in place of the injured Lamar Jackson and completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 yards and an interception. Baltimore's only points came on a 53-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was 18 of 28 for 161 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Cornerback Denzel Ward intercepted Huntley, safety Grant Delpit led Cleveland with nine tackles, and Garrett had 1.5 sacks.

Stakes

Having already won at Cincinnati, the Ravens have an opportunity to go 2-0 in the division. Baltimore hasn't won its first two divisional road games since 2019. This will be the third AFC North game for the Browns, who beat Cincinnati but lost to Pittsburgh. In a hotly contested division, the Browns want as many AFC North victories as they can get.

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens score enough against the NFL's No. top-ranked defense?

The Browns haven't allowed a touchdown in two home games and lead the league in fewest yards and points surrendered. The Dawg Pound is going to be extra loud, and it will be important for the Ravens to keep their poise and avoid mistakes and penalties that kill drives. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken wants the Ravens to get their "mojo" back after an inconsistent Week 3 performance. That won't happen unless they find a way to keep Myles Garrett and his defensive teammates from wrecking the gameplan.

Will getting a little healthier make a huge difference for Baltimore?

Seeing Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), Marcus Williams (pectoral), Gus Edwards (concussion) and Justice Hill (toe) practice this week was a positive sign for the Ravens. However, Odell Beckham Jr. (knee), Rashod Bateman (hamstring), Odafe Oweh (ankle), David Ojabo (knee/ankle) and Marlon Humphrey (foot) didn't practice all week, while Ronnie Stanley (knee) missed Friday's practice and was limited. Having a few more healthy players in the lineup Sunday will be a lift for Baltimore, but the Ravens will still be missing some key players.

How will Deshaun Watson's injured throwing shoulder impact this game?

The season-ending injury to star running back Nick Chubb has put more weight on Watson to carry Cleveland's offense, but he is questionable with an injured throwing shoulder. Watson struggled last season after his 11-game suspension, but he's coming off his best performance with the Browns in Week 3 against the Titans – 27 of 33 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. But if Watson can't go, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be asked to step in.

5 Matchups to Watch: Ravens vs. Browns

The matchup between the Ravens' tackles and Browns OLB Myles Garrett headlines the battles.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

LT Ronnie Stanley/Patrick Mekari vs. OLB Myles Garrett It remains to be seen who lines up at left tackle for the Ravens, as Stanley (knee) has been a limited practice participant this week. Whoever it is, they'll have their hands full against one of the best pass rushers in the game. Garrett has posted 16 sacks the past two seasons and has 4.5 in the first three games. The Ravens could also use fullback Patrick Ricard more this game for extra help against Garrett.
1 / 5

LT Ronnie Stanley/Patrick Mekari vs. OLB Myles Garrett

It remains to be seen who lines up at left tackle for the Ravens, as Stanley (knee) has been a limited practice participant this week. Whoever it is, they'll have their hands full against one of the best pass rushers in the game. Garrett has posted 16 sacks the past two seasons and has 4.5 in the first three games. The Ravens could also use fullback Patrick Ricard more this game for extra help against Garrett.

Shawn Hubbard / David Richard / Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens CBs vs. WR Amari Cooper The Browns move Cooper all over the field hunting for the best matchup, so it's not going to be one player on him at all times. Cooper leads the Browns with 243 receiving yards this season, nearly double the next closest receiver (Elijah Moore). Baltimore needs to keep a lid on Cooper's big plays, as he's averaging 14.3 per catch this season.
2 / 5

Ravens CBs vs. WR Amari Cooper

The Browns move Cooper all over the field hunting for the best matchup, so it's not going to be one player on him at all times. Cooper leads the Browns with 243 receiving yards this season, nearly double the next closest receiver (Elijah Moore). Baltimore needs to keep a lid on Cooper's big plays, as he's averaging 14.3 per catch this season.

David Richard / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jadeveon Clowney vs. RT Dawand Jones Clowney is making his first trip back to Cleveland after playing there the past two seasons. He's looking for a good showing and will get many matchups with Jones, a 6-foot-8, 374-pound monster rookie who the Browns drafted in the fourth round. Jones has taken over as the starter for injured Jack Conklin. Jones has played well thus far, but the veteran will be looking to give the rookie fits.
3 / 5

OLB Jadeveon Clowney vs. RT Dawand Jones

Clowney is making his first trip back to Cleveland after playing there the past two seasons. He's looking for a good showing and will get many matchups with Jones, a 6-foot-8, 374-pound monster rookie who the Browns drafted in the fourth round. Jones has taken over as the starter for injured Jack Conklin. Jones has played well thus far, but the veteran will be looking to give the rookie fits.

Kirk Irwin / Shawn Hubbard/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers vs. CB Denzel Ward With the status of Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) unknown, Flowers is in line to once again be the leading receiver. Ward is a two-time Pro Bowler and the Browns' top defensive back. If the Ravens' passing game is going to top last week's performance, Flowers is going to have to get some wins against Ward.
4 / 5

WR Zay Flowers vs. CB Denzel Ward

With the status of Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) unknown, Flowers is in line to once again be the leading receiver. Ward is a two-time Pro Bowler and the Browns' top defensive back. If the Ravens' passing game is going to top last week's performance, Flowers is going to have to get some wins against Ward.

Kirk Irwin / Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
QB Lamar Jackson vs. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Jackson topped 100 rushing yards last week against the Colts. If he's going to have success on the ground this week, he's going to have to outrun the Browns' speedy linebacker Owusu-Koramoah, who has been assigned shadowing duties on Jackson in previous matchups.
5 / 5

QB Lamar Jackson vs. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jackson topped 100 rushing yards last week against the Colts. If he's going to have success on the ground this week, he's going to have to outrun the Browns' speedy linebacker Owusu-Koramoah, who has been assigned shadowing duties on Jackson in previous matchups.

David Richard / Joey Pulone/AP Photo / Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Players to Watch

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney will be playing against his former team, and he's been an active force on defense during his three games with Baltimore. Knowing the Browns' personnel so well could work to his advantage, and he wants bragging rights over his former teammates who are now division rivals.

S Marcus Williams

It was feared that Williams might need surgery after his pectoral injury in Week 1, but he's made a speedy recovery and looks on track to return in this game. Williams' range in the secondary makes quarterbacks more wary of throwing deep against Baltimore, and he's a takeaway artist who strengthens Baltimore's defense.

TE Mark Andrews

Andrews had a 115-yard, 11-catch day against Cleveland in 2021, and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken said Andrews looked healthier in practice this week than he had all season. Jackson and Andrews have always enjoyed great chemistry, and he could get plenty of targets as one of the quarterback's first looks.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

The Ravens (2-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Colts (1-1) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

In an early season matchup between division rivals, the Ravens (1-0) will play their first road game of the season against the Bengals (0-1).
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans Game Preview

The Ravens begin their 2023 regular season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens will visit the Buccaneers on Saturday night to close out the 2023 preseason. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

The Ravens will carry a 24-game preseason winning streak into Monday night's game at FedEx Field against the Commanders.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Eagles

Riding an NFL record 23-game preseason winning streak, the Ravens host the defending NFC champion Eagles on Saturday night.
news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals Wild-Card Playoffs

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.
news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.
news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.
news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Falcons

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.
news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising