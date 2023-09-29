Everything You Need to Know Ravens vs. Browns

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Cleveland Browns Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), Paramount + and more. CBS crew Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Sirius XM Chs. 109 or 383. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst); ESPN Radio (Steve Levy, play-by-play), Harry Douglas (analyst)

History

The Ravens hold a 35-13 all-time series lead. They last met in Week 15 last season with the Browns winning 13-3 in Cleveland. It was the only game of the 2022 season in which Baltimore did not score a touchdown. Tyler Huntley started in place of the injured Lamar Jackson and completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 yards and an interception. Baltimore's only points came on a 53-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was 18 of 28 for 161 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Cornerback Denzel Ward intercepted Huntley, safety Grant Delpit led Cleveland with nine tackles, and Garrett had 1.5 sacks.

Stakes

Having already won at Cincinnati, the Ravens have an opportunity to go 2-0 in the division. Baltimore hasn't won its first two divisional road games since 2019. This will be the third AFC North game for the Browns, who beat Cincinnati but lost to Pittsburgh. In a hotly contested division, the Browns want as many AFC North victories as they can get.

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens score enough against the NFL's No. top-ranked defense?

The Browns haven't allowed a touchdown in two home games and lead the league in fewest yards and points surrendered. The Dawg Pound is going to be extra loud, and it will be important for the Ravens to keep their poise and avoid mistakes and penalties that kill drives. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken wants the Ravens to get their "mojo" back after an inconsistent Week 3 performance. That won't happen unless they find a way to keep Myles Garrett and his defensive teammates from wrecking the gameplan.

Will getting a little healthier make a huge difference for Baltimore?

Seeing Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), Marcus Williams (pectoral), Gus Edwards (concussion) and Justice Hill (toe) practice this week was a positive sign for the Ravens. However, Odell Beckham Jr. (knee), Rashod Bateman (hamstring), Odafe Oweh (ankle), David Ojabo (knee/ankle) and Marlon Humphrey (foot) didn't practice all week, while Ronnie Stanley (knee) missed Friday's practice and was limited. Having a few more healthy players in the lineup Sunday will be a lift for Baltimore, but the Ravens will still be missing some key players.

How will Deshaun Watson's injured throwing shoulder impact this game?