Fan For A Day

One of the best parts about Ravens Training Camp is the opportunity for fans to be so close to their sports idols. While standing at one end of the field, Willis McGahee and the other running backs conducted a running drill a mere 20 feet from spectators. Before Boller, Troy Smith and Joe Flacco took snaps, everyone in attendance could hear the quarterbacks shout out calls to the offense. People pulled out cameras (and camera phones) and snapped pictures that you can only get during the season by standing on the sidelines.

"There's your guy. See, No. 23," a father pointed out to his young son (wearing a McGahee jersey) who gawked at his favorite player from about 50 feet away.

The experience also lets fans realize how hard some of the drills are, as one man commented, "You know what the amazing thing is? They make it look so easy on Sunday, but during the week they work hard!"

Personally, I enjoyed being able to get a good sense of the players who might make the team and their skills that you can only learn about by watching them. For example, you might read in the paper that a wide receiver made a nice grab, but unless you're here, you can't know about the beautiful move that receiver put on a defensive back or his incredible burst of speed he used to get open.

And BR.com might report about which quarterback had a good day, but if you're at Training Camp, you can witness the decision-making ability of each QB and watch them throw the deep ball when they have a chance or be smart and throw short when everyone else is covered.

The other unique opportunity fans get at camp is the chance to talk with other fans. Spectators seemed to analyze each play of the morning's practice—every throw, every tackle—as if they were guest hosts on NFL Countdown. In between plays, the discussions were ongoing and the topics were limitless. Some people jotted notes and grades next to players' names on their roster sheets. Others argued about the young offensive line. And of course, everyone seemed to have an opinion about the trio of quarterbacks.

"I was a little bit skeptical, coming out of D-II. But this kid has got a cannon…He wowed me," said one fan of Flacco after seeing him for the first time.

"Kyle Boller needs to be our starter. Experience is more important than anything," chimed in another fan.

Clearly, Ravens fans all seem to have an opinion about everything regarding their team, and most are more than willing to offer it to whoever is willing to listen.

Around 10:15 a.m., the autograph section near one end of the field began to get a little more crowded as people began to pull out footballs and Sharpies. Some Training Camp veterans even discussed their autograph strategies with the newbies.

I struck up a conversation with the guy standing next to me as he sounded as though he'd done this before.

Doug Myers from Baltimore, Md. told me he's come to Westminster every year since 1998. Doug usually visits McDaniel on the first day of camp because that's when the more popular players like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed will sign the most autographs, but said, "We've never gotten snuffed," on any day he's ever come. "The players are all very nice. They sign a million autographs," he added.