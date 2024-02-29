Five Edge Prospects to Know

Chris Braswell, Alabama

2023 stats: 14 games, 42 tackles, 8 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss.

What's to like: The Ravens have a long history of drafting Alabama players, and Braswell, a Baltimore native, could be the next. Braswell played 41 games for the Crimson Tide over the past three years against elite competition in the SEC. He improved every season and could make an immediate impact as a pass rusher.

What they're saying: "Braswell has the size, speed and strength combination to be a future NFL edge rusher. It's taken some growth for him to become more of a stand-up rusher than a defensive end, as Alabama has wanted. But now that he has got there, his explosiveness and power are on display each week." – Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

2023 stats: 12 games, 49 tackles, 13 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss

What they're saying: "Lat your is a technician, man. I compare him to Trey Hendrickson. He is really good with his hands. He can win a variety of ways. He has a natural feel for pass rush. Some parts of the pass rush remind me of wide receivers. There's route runners. There's an artistry to it. Latu is an artist. He is really, really gifted that way." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Chop Robinson, Penn State

2023 stats: 10 games,15 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss

What's to like: A native of Gaithersburg, Md., Robinson has superior athletic ability at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds. After transferring from the University of Maryland to Penn State, he registered 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons. The addition of Robinson would give the Ravens another young pass rusher with a high ceiling to join Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

What they're saying: "Robinson is a solid edge-setter even though he is undersized. He has shown good first-step quickness and hand usage that converts to production — he had a pressure rate of 18%, nine tackles for a loss and four sacks last season. Teams will be split on Robinson's best NFL position, and some scouts will wonder whether he can be a three-down edge player. But at the very least, he will be an early-impact edge rusher." – Matt Miller, ESPN.com

Darius Robinson, Missouri

2023 stats: 12 games, 43 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss

What's to like: Robinson is a huge (6-foot-5, 286 pounds), physical player who blossomed as a pass rusher last season. His ability to play multiple positions along the defensive front could help his draft stock, especially if he has a strong workout at the combine.

What they're saying: "Robinson is a big, long and versatile defensive lineman. He lined up all over the Tigers' defensive front. As a pass rusher, he wins on the edge primarily with a violent push/pull move. He will flash some other means to get home, including a club/rip maneuver or a pop/separate/close move. He doesn't have a dynamic first step, but his raw power showed up in every game I studied. As an inside rusher, he loves to use a swooping arm-over move, but he needs to improve his pad level. Against the run, he dominates. He sets a physical edge and can shed blockers to get in on tackles. He can do a lot of things well, and teams will have different visions for how to best use his abilities." - **Jeremiah, NFL Network**

Bralen Trice, Washington

2023 stats: 15 games, 49 tackles, 7 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss

What's to like: Trice was extremely consistent during the past two seasons, a solid run defender in addition to creating pressure as a pass rusher. Playing more than 1,300 snaps the past two seasons, Trice will enter the NFL with more reps than most edge rushers which could help him make an immediate impact.