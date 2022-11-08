The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Saints

The Ravens scored their third straight win with a 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore is now 6-3 and maintained first place in the AFC North with a valuable bye week up next.

Here are five thoughts on the Ravens' win:

This team is trending up – big time.

This was the Ravens' most dominant win since Week 1 against the Jets. For the second straight week, Ravens fans could keep their heart medication on the shelf, as it was in hand midway through the fourth quarter.

The Saints offense only put together three drives the entire game and was held to a season-low 243 yards. Two Saints drives ended with field goals and the third, which the game was all but over, ended with a fluky touchdown. Ravens players said they could smell a possible shutout brewing early, and they weren't far from it.

The Ravens also said they were a whole lot better than they were showing early in the season after their embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins. They were right. This defense has been trending up for a few weeks, but it's skyrocketing now.

Offensively, Lamar Jackson was still miffed after the game about some missed opportunities, but the fact that Baltimore performed so well despite being without Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Gus Edwards speaks to the long-term potential. Bateman won't be back this season, but the other two could be after the bye.

The way this ground game is rolling right now, the offense is hard to stop regardless. Baltimore's line and fullback Patrick Ricard are wearing opponents out and then breaking their will in the second half. The Ravens piled up 188 rushing yards and owned time of possession with 15 more minutes than the Saints. That's reminiscent of the 2019 formula. If Baltimore gets even more efficient in the passing game, watch out.