Flo Rida Will Play Halftime Show at Ravens Home Opener

Sep 17, 2021 at 11:11 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091721-Flo-Rida-2

Ravens fans will have a "Good Feeling" at halftime of the "Sunday Night Football" home-opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

Hit rapper Flo Rida is performing the halftime show at M&T Bank Stadium for Sunday's primetime game between the Ravens and Chiefs.

It's the first game with fans at full capacity since the 2019 season and Flo Rida will have the stadium rocking.

Flo Rida is from Carol City, Fla, not too far from Lamar Jackson's hometown of Pompano Beach. The rapper's 2007 breakout single, "Low" was No. 1 for 10 weeks in the United States and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release.

It's sure to be a "Wild One" at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday night.

