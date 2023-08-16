Late for Work 8/16: Marlon Humphrey Says the Worst Part of Camp Is Trying to Guard Zay Flowers

'Good Morning Football' Hosts Discuss How Concerned Bengals Should Be About 'Loaded-Up' Ravens

In the past two seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have been to a Super Bowl, played in two AFC Championship Games, and won two AFC North Division titles. They are the favorites to win the division again this season.

The prevailing opinion is that the Ravens are the biggest threat to Cincinnati winning an unprecedented third consecutive AFC North crown, thanks in large part to a revamped offense featuring the additions of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers, and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

With that in mind, the “Good Morning Football” hosts debated the following topic: How concerned should the Bengals be about the "loaded-up" Ravens?

Jason McCourty said there is cause for concern for Cincinnati.

"It's like that rival town that's right next door. They just got a few kids that just moved in and you heard about them from the other neighborhoods they've come from and they're really good at football. They're going to be joining the local team and you know you've got to watch out for them, and that to me are the Baltimore Ravens," McCourty said.

McCourty noted that the Bengals had a decided advantage in wide receiver production in the teams' three meetings last season, but he believes the Ravens have closed the gap.

"You add a guy like Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., you add a new offensive coordinator, you have a happy and a well-paid Lamar Jackson. You open the offense up a little bit. I think for the Cincinnati Bengals, you do start to look at this Ravens team a little bit differently," McCourty said.

Peter Schrager pointed to the Ravens nearly upsetting the Bengals in the playoffs last season without Jackson as to why Cincinnati should be concerned.

"Yeah, they should always be concerned because the Ravens play the Bengals tough," Schrager said. "[The playoff game] was in Cincinnati, and it was without Lamar, without Odell, without Zay, without all these guys. You better believe when these guys come in with their fully loaded team, they're going to be taking notice."

Kyle Brandt said the Bengals are fully aware of how dangerous the Ravens are.

"It's no surprise to the Bengals that the Ravens are going to be good," Brandt said. "The Ravens are always one of those teams that matters. They have the coach and they have the quarterback.

"These are going to be great games. When it's Thursday and you're looking forward to the weekend games, you're like, 'Oh, Bengals-Ravens, yes.' It's not a run-over. You predict them to split. The Bengals have had a nice run the last couple years. Baltimore's going to be really good this year. It's a surprise to no one."

Odafe Oweh Has Strong Performance at Joint Practice

Regardless of whether the Ravens add a veteran pass rusher, young edge rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are being counted on to make an impact this season.

Oweh's performance in yesterday's joint practice with the Washington Commanders was encouraging.

"When full-team drills started, no one was more disruptive than Oweh," The Baltimore Sun’s Timothy Dashiell wrote. "Against the first-team Commanders offense, he registered four sacks and at least two more pressures that forced second-year quarterback Sam Howell out of the pocket."

Humphrey was complimentary of both Oweh and Ojabo after yesterday's practice.

"They have really taken some strides," Humphrey said. "I'm ready to see them do it on Sundays and kind of be able to become household names for themselves."