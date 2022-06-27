Late for Work 6/27: Forgetful Fans Beware of Lamar Jackson

Early Roster Projections Show Tough Decisions Lie Ahead

After a successful and healthy completion of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, media has begun to speculate how the Ravens' 53-man roster will shake out. The Ravens, after signing or re-signing 10 free agents and coming away from the draft with 11 rookies, will have some tough decisions when cutdown day arrives. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec thinks the secondary and offensive line are among the more difficult areas to keep their talented depth.

Cornerbacks (6)

In: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams

Right in the mix: Kevon Seymour

Long shots: Iman Marshall, Robert Jackson, Denzel Williams, David Vereen

"The Fuller signing completes this group, assuming health cooperates," Zrebiec wrote. "Harbaugh has said that the Ravens will get a good look at Stephens at cornerback this summer and that's been evident in offseason practices. That's why he's here and not at safety. Seymour is a guy the Ravens like and it wouldn't be at all surprising if they find room for him. However, the first impressions of rookies Armour-Davis and Williams suggest that they could contribute immediately and lessen the importance of keeping another corner."

Safeties (5)

In: Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Tony Jefferson

Right in the mix: Ar'Darius Washington

"Trading Clark, which still seems possible, would open up another spot," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens also could get away with keeping just four safeties with Stephens' ability to play the position, but it would be tough to leave off a guy like Stone, who has really improved, and Jefferson, who brings a lot to the table both on the field and in the locker room. Washington, who might be best suited for the nickel role, has a nice skill set. However, it's tough to reserve a spot for him until he returns to the field and shows that he's healthy."

Offensive line (9)

In: Ronnie Stanley, Tyre Phillips, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Ja'Wuan James, Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele

Right in the mix: Ben Powers, Trystan Colon

Long shots: Jaryd Jones-Smith, Jimmy Murray, Kahlil McKenzie