Late for Work 1/31: Four Key Roster Decisions That May Be Flying Under the Radar

Four Key Roster Decisions That May Be Flying Under the Radar

The Ravens have no shortage of difficult personnel decisions to make this offseason.

Obviously, resolving Lamar Jackson's contract status is at the top of the list. It's also been well-documented that players such as cornerback Marcus Peters, guard Ben Powers, and outside linebacker Justin Houston are pending free agents and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (if he doesn't retire) and safety Chuck Clark are potential cap casualties.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec noted that there are other key players the Ravens will have to make decisions on. Here's a look at four of them:

WR/RS Devin Duvernay

"It may seem odd to include Duvernay, a 2020 third-round pick who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but his 2023 cap number is $4.5 million. That's a big number for a guy who will probably be the No. 3 or 4 receiver if the Ravens make the necessary upgrades at the position. Obviously, Duvernay brings value as a returner and the Ravens probably aren't in a position to subtract offensive playmakers. Perhaps, an extension that lowers his 2023 cap number would make sense."

RB Gus Edwards

"In a perfect world, the Ravens would have a one-two punch in the backfield of J.K. Dobbins and Edwards and both would be fully healthy again. However, Edwards carries a $5.6 million salary-cap hit in 2023, the last year of his contract, and that's significant for a running back who profiles as a No. 2. Cutting him would create $4.4 million in cap savings. That sum will be hard to ignore for a Ravens team that will need all the cap flexibility it can get. One option could be a one- or two-year extension that lowers his cap number in 2023."

NT Michael Pierce

"The good sentiment surrounding Pierce's return to the Ravens lasted all of two games before the big defensive tackle sustained a season-ending torn biceps in Week 3. Pierce is a force when he is on the field, but that just hasn't happened often enough in recent years. Since first leaving Baltimore following the 2019 season, Pierce has played just 11 games in three years. Releasing him would trigger only $2.1 million of cap savings, compared to $5.9 million of dead money, but the Ravens have to be wary of Pierce's availability. Baltimore also has a potential replacement for Pierce on the roster in 2022 third-round pick Travis Jones."

RG Kevin Zeitler