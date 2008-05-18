From The Squad Blog: Gabrielle





It's Friday at 6:51pm on Day 5 of our swimsuit calendar shoot. I have finally stolen some alone time for the first time this week. It is also our first night off.

As I sit here with the waves gently crashing in the background, I am filled with great emotion and pride. What we have accomplished in the last 5 months is a first for the Baltimore Ravens and, right now, we're almost to the finish line – and in first place – I might add.

The idea of a swimsuit calendar has always been in the back of my head ever since my first day at the Ravens. However, the key to our success has been patience. In order to get this done, the timing had to be right…That and the simple fact that I had worn down our poor president, Dick Cass for a while on this one. I think Dick was tired of me making him look at other NFL swimsuit calendars every week. He finally approved my business plan and we were off!

The next hurdle in making this happen was finding help in financing the trip. For that, I walked across the hall to the office of our VP of Corporate Sales, Mark Burdett. Mark, who was with the Redskins before joining our organization, was already familiar with a cheerleading calendar. The great thing about Mark though is his capacity to recognize passion. He understood my enthusiasm and called in his troops to help us find the right corporate partners to get this under way.

Now, we needed to staff this trip with the right team. The obvious start was our Cheerleading director, coaches and cheerleaders – but I will get to them later, since they were already on-board from day one.

As you probably already know, the key to all successful shoots is a dynamo photographer and this search was a no-brainer. We found Shawn Hubbard a year ago and when you see his photos, I think you will agree with me when I tell you that his photographs are works of art. Yes, I am biased, but it's true. You see, aside from Shawn being very talented, he has an eye for the human interest side of the image. He captures the moment and brings you there with him. He was my next call and I think it took him 30 seconds to say yes. I left it in his hands to find an assistant. I ended up not meeting Shawn's assistant, Rob Bartlett, until 2 weeks before we left, but Rob's personality and skill were on par with Shawn's and I knew it was the right marriage. Another check off my list!

Next on my list was telling the story through video…I didn't have far to travel since Larry Rosen, our VP of Broadcasting, has an office next to mine. So I yelled over to Larry and told him our plans and Larry called in his right-hand man, Don DiRaddo, Director of Broadcasting, to make it happen. Don has been directing and managing all of our radio and TV shows for over 8 years, so he is very familiar with what we needed from him. Don instantly realized that he could use the footage from the trip to create his Cheerleading vignettes slated for our Ravens Report show this fall. Our Report show will also be airing a special "Making of the Calendar" feature during our Bye Week, so be sure to visit BaltimoreRavens.com during the season for the show date and time.

Don couldn't do this work alone, so he called in freelance shooter, Jeff Atkinson, for his expertise and talent. Jeff has been freelancing for the Ravens for over 8 years and took time out of his busy schedule in the ninth hour to help us. Also, on our trip is Matt Brevet, Broadcasting Coordinator. Matt is the behind-the-scenes guy who is editing and uploading all the video recaps and interviews about the shoot that you can find on BaltimoreRavens.com. He shoots video all day and then heads to his room for an all-nighter of editing and posting of the latest and greatest from that day, and still manages to be in a great mood.

We've got photography, check. We've got video, check. What about new media? Who is going to document this trip on a day-to-day basis? Enter the guy who "Loves His Job" the most, Dave Lang, our Web Site Coordinator. If you haven't read Dave's written blogs and watched his video blogs, then you are missing some serious insight and comedy. Dave's also the one who's been posting the photos to the site so you're able to get a little taste of what is going on behind-the-scenes and a sneak peak at what's to come in the calendar.