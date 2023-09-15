Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Paycor Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9, (Washington, DC), and more. CBS crew Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Sirius XM Chs. 109 or 383. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play by play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

History

The Ravens hold a 28-27 all-time lead in the series, including regular season and postseason. Their last meeting came in the 2022 Wild-[add]Card playoffs, when the Bengals prevailed, 24-17, in Cincinnati. Tyler Huntley completed 17 of 29 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Huntley's fourth-quarter fumble on a quarterback sneak resulted in a 98-yard fumble return by Cincinnati's Sam Hubbard for the game-winning touchdown.

Stakes

A victory would give the Ravens (1-0) an early two-game lead on the Bengals (0-1), who have won two straight AFC North titles. Baltimore can also snap a three-game losing streak in Cincinnati. The Bengals were dominated by the Browns, 24-3, in Week 1 and want to avoid starting 0-2 with two losses in the division for the second straight year.

Key Storylines

Will Lamar Jackson's return to Cincinnati give Baltimore the edge?

The Ravens have lost three straight in Cincinnati, but Jackson didn't play in any of them. This will be his first game in Cincinnati since 2020, and Jackson has a 6-1 career record against the Bengals as a starter. Jackson admitted he was rusty in Week 1, but still completed 17 of 22 passes and he should have a better feel for running new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's attack with a game under his belt. Jackson said he loves Baltimore being an underdog on Sunday, and a stellar performance from the franchise quarterback could make the difference.

How will the Ravens' shorthanded offensive line perform?

Two of Baltimore's best players, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), aren't expected to play. Patrick Mekari and Sam Mustipher are expected to start at left tackle and center, respectively, but the entire line will be forced to adjust. Expect Cincinnati's defense to test Baltimore's offensive line with stunts and blitzes designed to disrupt Baltimore's pass protection and run game.

Can the Ravens' secondary withstand Cincinnati's passing attack?

Burrow only averaged 213.3 yards passing in three games against the Ravens last season, but wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd can explode at any time. Without Marcus Williams (pectoral) and Marlon Humphrey (foot) in the lineup, Brandon Stephens, Ronald Darby and safety Geno Stone are expected to play key roles in Baltimore's secondary. Expect Burrow to test Baltimore's pass defense to see if it will hold up.

OLB Odafe Oweh vs. LT Orlando Brown Jr. This won't be the first time these two have met. Oweh faced off against Brown in 2021 as a rookie when Brown was on the Chiefs. Oweh helped secure a win with a late forced fumble and recovery. Even though he didn't get any sacks, Oweh is coming off a strong Week 1 performance. Brown did not have a great start to his Bengals career, giving up three pressures and two hits in Week 1.
OLB Odafe Oweh vs. LT Orlando Brown Jr.

This won't be the first time these two have met. Oweh faced off against Brown in 2021 as a rookie when Brown was on the Chiefs. Oweh helped secure a win with a late forced fumble and recovery. Even though he didn't get any sacks, Oweh is coming off a strong Week 1 performance. Brown did not have a great start to his Bengals career, giving up three pressures and two hits in Week 1.

CB Brandon Stephens vs. WR Ja'Marr Chase The Ravens have opted to shadow Chase with top cornerback Marlon Humphrey in past meetings, but they won't have that luxury this time around. Half of the battle with Chase is getting him to the turf after the catch, and Stephens was a strong tackler in the season-opener. Still, Chase's deep speed will be a challenge regardless of who lines up opposite him.
CB Brandon Stephens vs. WR Ja'Marr Chase

The Ravens have opted to shadow Chase with top cornerback Marlon Humphrey in past meetings, but they won't have that luxury this time around. Half of the battle with Chase is getting him to the turf after the catch, and Stephens was a strong tackler in the season-opener. Still, Chase's deep speed will be a challenge regardless of who lines up opposite him.

LT Patrick Mekari vs. DE Trey Hendrickson Hendrickson is one of the Bengals' top defensive players and logged a sack in his opener. Expected to step in for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, Mekari is a savvy veteran who will have his hands full throughout the game.
LT Patrick Mekari vs. DE Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson is one of the Bengals' top defensive players and logged a sack in his opener. Expected to step in for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, Mekari is a savvy veteran who will have his hands full throughout the game.

RB Justice Hill vs. S Dax Hill Brothers will meet at Paycor Stadium, now both key parts of their respective teams. It will be interesting to watch who wins when Hill meets Hill in the open field. Dax was the Bengals' first-round pick in 2022. Justice is stepping into a leading role after the season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins.
RB Justice Hill vs. S Dax Hill

Brothers will meet at Paycor Stadium, now both key parts of their respective teams. It will be interesting to watch who wins when Hill meets Hill in the open field. Dax was the Bengals' first-round pick in 2022. Justice is stepping into a leading role after the season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins.

DC Mike Macdonald vs. QB Joe Burrow In three matchups against the Ravens defense last season, Burrow threw for 217 yards, 215 yards, and 209 yards. Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald changed coverages well, making Burrow a little more hesitant to pull the trigger and settle with underneath throws. Now Macdonald will look to confuse one of the league's best quarterbacks again.
DC Mike Macdonald vs. QB Joe Burrow

In three matchups against the Ravens defense last season, Burrow threw for 217 yards, 215 yards, and 209 yards. Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald changed coverages well, making Burrow a little more hesitant to pull the trigger and settle with underneath throws. Now Macdonald will look to confuse one of the league's best quarterbacks again.

Players to Watch

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham wasn't Baltimore's primary target in Week 1 (two catches, 37 yards), but that could change as the offense continues to evolve under Monken. The last time Beckham faced the Bengals, he was having his way in Super Bowl LVI with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before tearing his ACL in the second quarter. Almost two years later, Beckham is healthy again and would love to pick up where he left off.

ILB Roquan Smith

Smith opened the season with a stellar performance (16 tackles, one sack) and has set the tone for Baltimore's defense since arriving last season. The Ravens didn't allow a touchdown in Week 1 and Smith was all over the field. There was some chirping between Smith and the Bengals during last year's playoff game. Count on Smith being ready to let his play do the talking Sunday.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney is very familiar with facing the Bengals from his days playing with Cleveland. The Browns had success pressuring Burrow in Week 1 and used Myles Garrett as a versatile pass rusher who attacked from different spots on the defensive line. Clowney has similar versatility and will be looking to make an impact in his first AFC North game playing for the Ravens.

