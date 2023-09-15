Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Paycor Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9, (Washington, DC), and more. CBS crew Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Sirius XM Chs. 109 or 383. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play by play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

History

The Ravens hold a 28-27 all-time lead in the series, including regular season and postseason. Their last meeting came in the 2022 Wild-[add]Card playoffs, when the Bengals prevailed, 24-17, in Cincinnati. Tyler Huntley completed 17 of 29 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, Huntley's fourth-quarter fumble on a quarterback sneak resulted in a 98-yard fumble return by Cincinnati's Sam Hubbard for the game-winning touchdown.

Stakes

A victory would give the Ravens (1-0) an early two-game lead on the Bengals (0-1), who have won two straight AFC North titles. Baltimore can also snap a three-game losing streak in Cincinnati. The Bengals were dominated by the Browns, 24-3, in Week 1 and want to avoid starting 0-2 with two losses in the division for the second straight year.

Key Storylines

Will Lamar Jackson's return to Cincinnati give Baltimore the edge?

The Ravens have lost three straight in Cincinnati, but Jackson didn't play in any of them. This will be his first game in Cincinnati since 2020, and Jackson has a 6-1 career record against the Bengals as a starter. Jackson admitted he was rusty in Week 1, but still completed 17 of 22 passes and he should have a better feel for running new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's attack with a game under his belt. Jackson said he loves Baltimore being an underdog on Sunday, and a stellar performance from the franchise quarterback could make the difference.

How will the Ravens' shorthanded offensive line perform?

Two of Baltimore's best players, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), aren't expected to play. Patrick Mekari and Sam Mustipher are expected to start at left tackle and center, respectively, but the entire line will be forced to adjust. Expect Cincinnati's defense to test Baltimore's offensive line with stunts and blitzes designed to disrupt Baltimore's pass protection and run game.

Can the Ravens' secondary withstand Cincinnati's passing attack?