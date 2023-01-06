Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals

Stakes

The Ravens will not be the 2022 AFC North champions, but they could get still get a home playoff game if they win Sunday. The NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell have created a resolution that would allow the Ravens to host a Wild-Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium. If the Ravens beat the Bengals and are scheduled to play them again in the wild-card round, there would be a coin toss to determine the site of the Ravens-Bengals playoff game. It's a way to balance what the league called "potential competitive inequities." The league's owners still needed to approve the resolution Friday in a Special League Meeting. If the Ravens lose Sunday, they will definitely begin the playoffs on the road.