Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals, Week 5

Key Storylines

How will Baltimore handle Cincinnati's passing game?

The Ravens pass defense has improved, but still ranks last in the league, allowing 315.3 yards per game. The Bengals smoked Baltimore's defense in both games last year, although the Ravens were not full strength in either contest. The Ravens invested a lot in their secondary to change that this year. Will it pay off versus Burrow, Chase, Tee Higgins and the rest? Baltimore is tied for the league lead in takeaways (10), and Burrow said this week his top priority is protecting the football.

Will the Ravens finish in the second half?

The Ravens have held big leads in both of their losses this season. The offense hasn't scored enough in the second half and the defense has given up long plays and drives. If the Ravens get out to a lead, all eyes will be on how they execute down the stretch. Cincinnati's offense is too talented to keep down for an entire game, so Baltimore's defense needs to do well responding to some punches.

Will Baltimore win the battles up front?