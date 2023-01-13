Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals Wild-Card Playoffs

Key Storylines

Who will play quarterback for the Ravens, and will that quarterback play well enough to win?

The Ravens are trying to overcome uncertainty and injuries at the game's most important position. Jackson has missed five straight games, Tyler Huntley is dealing with a throwing shoulder and wrist issue, and Anthony Brown has one career start. No matter who's under center, Baltimore doesn't need a 300-yard passing game to win, especially if the run game is cooking. The Ravens need their quarterback to avoid turnovers and to make several key completions to keep drives alive. The Ravens have been hearing all week that they can't win unless Jackson plays. However, playoff games have been won with backup quarterbacks, and the Ravens believe they can win with any of their quarterbacks.

Will the back-and-forth talk during the week result in chippy play?

There's been plenty of a chatter coming from Cincinnati about how the Ravens played in Week 18. Head Coach John Harbaugh strongly disagreed with any notion that the Ravens played dirty, saying "I studied the game really closely. It's clear our players played a clean game, as they always do." However, the animosity between both sides has been stoked, and the stakes in a playoff game will take emotions to a higher level. The Bengals had the third-fewest penalties in the NFL this season (95), while the Ravens had the fourth fewest (97). Both teams want to play physically, but which team will play with more poise? Avoiding foolish penalties will be important for both teams.

Can the Ravens keep Joe Burrow in check?