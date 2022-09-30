Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bills, Week 4

History
The last time the Ravens played the Bills was in the 2020 divisional playoffs, when Baltimore suffered a 17-3 loss and Lamar Jackson was knocked out of the game in the second half. It was an extremely windy night and tough for both offenses. In the regular season, the Ravens have won three straight games against the Bills, the last coming in 2019. Baltimore hasn't hosted Buffalo since the 2018 season opener, a 47-3 shellacking.
Stakes
This is an early-season tilt between two of the best teams in the AFC – a potential playoff preview. The Ravens are riding high after a win over the Patriots while the Bills are coming off a tough loss to the Dolphins. This is the kind of game that can be a confidence-building springboard for either team and have postseason implications down the road.
Key Storylines
MVP-candidate quarterbacks square off.
The spotlight will be on Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two quarterbacks at the top of the early-season MVP race. The 2018 draft mates are very different and yet still kind of similar. Allen is known for having a rocket arm. Jackson is known for having rocket legs. Both have improved as throwers and both are dangerous as runners in different ways. They can each put the offense on their shoulders when needed. The game's result could come down to which quarterback makes more special plays.
Can Ravens contain Stefon Diggs?
Stefon Diggs leads the NFL with 344 receiving yards. The Ravens already got torched by the Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who come in at No. 2 and No. 3 on that list. Diggs has faced the Ravens just once during his career, the 2020 playoff game. He posted eight catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore's pass defense ranks last in the league (353.3 yards per game). Can it limit Diggs' damage?
Will Baltimore's pass rush get cranked up?
The Ravens have struggled to get to the quarterback the past couple weeks and if they don't put some pressure on Allen, he could make them pay. Odafe Oweh is itching for his first sack. Justin Houston is trying to come back from a groin injury. Baltimore added Jason Pierre-Paul to the mix and he's getting up to speed as fast as possible. Can the veteran addition make an instant impact?
These five players will have a big impact on Sunday's result against the Buffalo Bills.
Top Matchup
CBs Marcus Peters/Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Stefon Diggs
The Ravens can't let Diggs beat them. We'll see how Baltimore opts to match up against the league's leading receiver – whether the Ravens will have Peters or Humphrey shadow him or mix it up. Both cornerbacks are back to full strength and this will be one of their toughest tests of the season. The Bills have another threat opposite Diggs in Gabe Davis, who is more of a big-bodied deep target.