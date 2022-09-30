Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bills, Week 4

Key Storylines

MVP-candidate quarterbacks square off.

The spotlight will be on Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two quarterbacks at the top of the early-season MVP race. The 2018 draft mates are very different and yet still kind of similar. Allen is known for having a rocket arm. Jackson is known for having rocket legs. Both have improved as throwers and both are dangerous as runners in different ways. They can each put the offense on their shoulders when needed. The game's result could come down to which quarterback makes more special plays.

Can Ravens contain Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs leads the NFL with 344 receiving yards. The Ravens already got torched by the Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who come in at No. 2 and No. 3 on that list. Diggs has faced the Ravens just once during his career, the 2020 playoff game. He posted eight catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore's pass defense ranks last in the league (353.3 yards per game). Can it limit Diggs' damage?

Will Baltimore's pass rush get cranked up?