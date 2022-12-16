Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns

In a Saturday evening matchup between AFC North rivals, the Ravens (9-4) visit the Browns (5-8) in Week 15.
Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:
History
The Ravens have dominated the all-time regular-season series, 35-12, and have won five of the last six. In Week 7, Baltimore edged Cleveland, 23-20, at M&T Bank Stadium. Gus Edwards was the offensive star for Baltimore, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his return from a knee injury that forced him to miss the 2021 season. Justin Tucker added three field goals, including a 55-yarder, while Patrick Queen had 11 tackles. Nick Chubb (96 yards) and Kareem Hunt had rushing touchdowns for Cleveland. Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison made the big play on special teams, blocking a 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York with 1:59 left that would have tied the game.
Stakes
Baltimore enters Week 15 tied with Cincinnati (9-4) atop the AFC North with four games left to play. The Ravens are battling for the division title and the highest playoff seed possible, but they have not clinched a postseason berth and need to keep winning. The Browns (5-8) have endured a disappointing season, but they would like to build momentum in Deshaun Watson's third game as the starting quarterback.
Key Storylines
Can Baltimore keep winning regardless of who plays quarterback?
After leaving the Pittsburgh game with a concussion in Week 14, Tyler Huntley is out of protocol and will start against the Browns, with Anthony Brown as the backup. Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out and will miss his second straight game. Baltimore captured a huge win in Pittsburgh with Huntley as the starter, and Brown stepped in with confidence after Huntley was injured. The Ravens' depth at quarterback has already paid dividends, and Huntley will try to lead them to another important victory.
Will Deshaun Watson get rolling against the Ravens?
In two games since completing his 11-game suspension, Watson has struggled with one touchdown pass, two interceptions and a 70.2 quarterback rating. In 2020, before his off-field issues interrupted his career, Watson led the NFL in passing yards with Houston and completed 70.2% of his passes. He's a dangerous quarterback, but Watson is still trying to find his footing in Cleveland. The Ravens want to make sure Watson's struggles last another week.
Can Baltimore's run defense contain Nick Chubb?
When Chubb rushes for more than 100 yards this season, the Browns are 4-2. He's the key to their offense, a back who picks up tough yards, but who's also explosive. Baltimore's run defense has been extremely stingy, allowing the fewest rushing yards per game (55.0) since All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith joined the team five games ago. The Ravens are one of four teams in the league who haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. Chubb had 91 yards on 16 carries in Week 7, and the Browns came close to pulling off an upset. Locking down Chubb is always a top priority for the Ravens.
Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Top Matchup
LT Ronnie Stanley vs. DE Myles Garrett
This matchup features two of the best players in the NFL at their respective positions. Stanley has returned to All-Pro form after his serious ankle injury, while Garrett (12 sacks) is capable of dominating games. Both players will be be amped up to renew their battle. This week, Garrett said, "I think he's a little bit of a different athlete coming back from the injury. Still going to take him time to get back to where he was. But he's still a top tackle."