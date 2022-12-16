Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns

Key Storylines

Can Baltimore keep winning regardless of who plays quarterback?

After leaving the Pittsburgh game with a concussion in Week 14, Tyler Huntley is out of protocol and will start against the Browns, with Anthony Brown as the backup. Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out and will miss his second straight game. Baltimore captured a huge win in Pittsburgh with Huntley as the starter, and Brown stepped in with confidence after Huntley was injured. The Ravens' depth at quarterback has already paid dividends, and Huntley will try to lead them to another important victory.

Will Deshaun Watson get rolling against the Ravens?

In two games since completing his 11-game suspension, Watson has struggled with one touchdown pass, two interceptions and a 70.2 quarterback rating. In 2020, before his off-field issues interrupted his career, Watson led the NFL in passing yards with Houston and completed 70.2% of his passes. He's a dangerous quarterback, but Watson is still trying to find his footing in Cleveland. The Ravens want to make sure Watson's struggles last another week.

Can Baltimore's run defense contain Nick Chubb?