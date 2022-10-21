Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 7

Key Storylines

How will the Ravens play in the fourth quarter?

All three of the Ravens' losses have come when holding a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Lamar Jackson has been one of the league's top quarterbacks through the first three quarters, but he's struggled with turnovers down the stretch. Finishing will be a huge area of focus this week.

Will the Ravens contain Nick Chubb?

The Ravens held up well against the test of Saquon Barkley last week, but now the NFL's leading rusher comes to down in Chubb. Chubb has 649 rushing yards this season and has had some big days against Baltimore in the past. That won't matter this Sunday, however, as the Ravens' stout defensive line will look to put the game on the shoulders of Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Will the Ravens perform better in the red zone?