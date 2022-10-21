Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 7

History
The Ravens split their season series last year, with the Ravens winning their home tilt, 16-10, after Lamar Jackson made two wild plays to Mark Andrews for a go-ahead touchdown. The Ravens lead the regular-season series, 34-12. Baltimore had won three straight meetings before last season.
Stakes
Baltimore is tied with Cincinnati atop the AFC North at 3-3. The Browns sit just behind at 2-4. It's anybody's division. The Ravens are looking to build a lead as they go through the middle stretch of the schedule. Baltimore is also trying to get the sting of last week's frustrating loss to the Giants out of its mouth.
Key Storylines
How will the Ravens play in the fourth quarter?
All three of the Ravens' losses have come when holding a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Lamar Jackson has been one of the league's top quarterbacks through the first three quarters, but he's struggled with turnovers down the stretch. Finishing will be a huge area of focus this week.
Will the Ravens contain Nick Chubb?
The Ravens held up well against the test of Saquon Barkley last week, but now the NFL's leading rusher comes to down in Chubb. Chubb has 649 rushing yards this season and has had some big days against Baltimore in the past. That won't matter this Sunday, however, as the Ravens' stout defensive line will look to put the game on the shoulders of Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Will the Ravens perform better in the red zone?
The Ravens had to settle for two short field goals in their loss to the Giants, putting the red-zone offense under the microscope heading into this game. Baltimore's rushing attack got cranked up versus the Giants, but the Ravens were pass heavy in the red zone against the Giants. The Browns defense ranks 30th in points allowed per game (27.2) and 20th in red-zone defense.
Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Top Matchup
