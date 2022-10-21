Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 7

Oct 21, 2022 at 01:26 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
History

The Ravens split their season series last year, with the Ravens winning their home tilt, 16-10, after Lamar Jackson made two wild plays to Mark Andrews for a go-ahead touchdown. The Ravens lead the regular-season series, 34-12. Baltimore had won three straight meetings before last season.

Stakes

Baltimore is tied with Cincinnati atop the AFC North at 3-3. The Browns sit just behind at 2-4. It's anybody's division. The Ravens are looking to build a lead as they go through the middle stretch of the schedule. Baltimore is also trying to get the sting of last week's frustrating loss to the Giants out of its mouth.

Key Storylines

How will the Ravens play in the fourth quarter?

All three of the Ravens' losses have come when holding a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Lamar Jackson has been one of the league's top quarterbacks through the first three quarters, but he's struggled with turnovers down the stretch. Finishing will be a huge area of focus this week.

Will the Ravens contain Nick Chubb?

The Ravens held up well against the test of Saquon Barkley last week, but now the NFL's leading rusher comes to down in Chubb. Chubb has 649 rushing yards this season and has had some big days against Baltimore in the past. That won't matter this Sunday, however, as the Ravens' stout defensive line will look to put the game on the shoulders of Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Will the Ravens perform better in the red zone?

The Ravens had to settle for two short field goals in their loss to the Giants, putting the red-zone offense under the microscope heading into this game. Baltimore's rushing attack got cranked up versus the Giants, but the Ravens were pass heavy in the red zone against the Giants. The Browns defense ranks 30th in points allowed per game (27.2) and 20th in red-zone defense.

5 Players to Watch in Ravens-Browns, Week 7

Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns.

LT Ronnie Stanley Stanley will take on Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett in a matchup of two of the best at their positions. Garrett still isn't 100% after his car crash and Stanley is still working his way into top form as he'll be playing in just his third game, but this is still a premier matchup.
LT Ronnie Stanley

Stanley will take on Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett in a matchup of two of the best at their positions. Garrett still isn't 100% after his car crash and Stanley is still working his way into top form as he'll be playing in just his third game, but this is still a premier matchup.

WR Rashod Bateman After missing the past two games, the Ravens have their top wide receiver back on the practice field. It remains to be seen if he plays in Sunday's game, but he could make an instant impact when he gets back.
WR Rashod Bateman

After missing the past two games, the Ravens have their top wide receiver back on the practice field. It remains to be seen if he plays in Sunday's game, but he could make an instant impact when he gets back.

CB Marlon Humphrey Humphrey will go against top Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Ravens have been one of the league's best teams at shutting down opposing teams' No. 1 wide receiver.
CB Marlon Humphrey

Humphrey will go against top Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Ravens have been one of the league's best teams at shutting down opposing teams' No. 1 wide receiver.

RB Kenyan Drake Drake topped 100 yards last week on just 10 carries behind some superb blocking from the offensive line. Now he goes against a Browns run defense than ranks 24th in the league, surrendering 131.5 rushing yards per game.
RB Kenyan Drake

Drake topped 100 yards last week on just 10 carries behind some superb blocking from the offensive line. Now he goes against a Browns run defense than ranks 24th in the league, surrendering 131.5 rushing yards per game.

S Kyle Hamilton The Browns have one of the league's top receiving tight ends in David Njoku, who has 347 yards. Hamilton has had his ups and downs so far in his rookie season, but this is the kind of matchup he was drafted for.
S Kyle Hamilton

The Browns have one of the league's top receiving tight ends in David Njoku, who has 347 yards. Hamilton has had his ups and downs so far in his rookie season, but this is the kind of matchup he was drafted for.

Top Matchup

