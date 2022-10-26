Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers, Week 8

Key Storylines

How will the Ravens play in the fourth quarter?

Baltimore has averaged just 3.6 points in the final quarter this season, tied for 26th in the NFL. The Ravens were held to three points in the final period during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Browns and barely escaped. Baltimore has already lost three games after leading by at least 10 points entering the final 15 minutes. Giving Tom Brady an opportunity to steal a game late could be costly.

Can the Ravens put consistent pressure on Brady?

Brady is just two sacks away from being the most sacked quarterback of all time. The Ravens would love to put him over the hump. He's already been sacked 10 times this season, and even if the Ravens don't sack Brady often, they hope to throw off his timing with pressure. Baltimore's pass rush had five sacks against Cleveland with a variety of players generating pressure. Brady is outstanding at anticipating blitzes, so Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald will have to be creative to keep Brady off balance.

Will the Ravens win back-to-back for the first time this season?