Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Giants, Week 6

History
While the Ravens would typically meet the Giants just once every four years, this is a special meeting because the 17-game schedule now adds one extra non-conference game. The Ravens last faced the Giants in 2020, a 27-13 Baltimore win at M&T Bank Stadium. With running back Saquon Barkley hurt, the Ravens shut down New York's running game and sacked Daniel Jones six times. Baltimore jumped out to a 17-0 lead and didn't look back. The Ravens lead the all-time regular-season series 4-2 and have the one postseason victory in Super Bowl XXXV.
Stakes
The Giants are one of the NFL's biggest surprises at 4-1. They're looking to continue to prove that they're a legit NFC contender. The Ravens are coming off a much-needed victory over the Bengals to take over first place in the AFC North. The Giants are one of just two teams left on the Ravens' schedule with a winning record (also Tampa Bay).
Key Storylines
What will Wink Martindale do in his reunion game?
Wink Martindale coached in Baltimore for a decade before he and the Ravens parted ways this past offseason. Martindale went to New York and has the Giants playing well. They're ranked 12th in the league in total defense and have given up the ninth-fewest points. Martindale knows Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman's offense well and vice versa. Will Martindale break out his usually heavy blitz? Martindale saw Jackson and the Ravens struggled to find answers to Cover-0 blitzes last year, but they've torched it this season.
Will the Ravens contain Barkley?
Barkley leads the NFL in total yards and is No. 2 in rushing. The Ravens run defense has been a little susceptible in recent weeks, and gave up nearly five yards per carry last week against the Bengals. Was that because of the Ravens' commitment to keeping a lid on the Bengals' deep passing game? Baltimore's defensive front and linebackers will be tested by the array of different ways Barkley can threaten a defense.
How does Baltimore adjust to another loss?
The Ravens will be without safety Marcus Williams after he dislocated his wrist. That means Geno Stone and rookies Kyle Hamilton and Pepe Williams will have more on their plates. Williams has made quarterbacks think twice about going deep this season. The Ravens need to make sure the impact of Williams' loss isn't felt too dramatically.
Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 6 game against the New York Giants.
Top Matchup
LB Patrick Queen vs. RB Saquon Barkley
Barkley is the Giants' best player and their whole offense runs through him. He's been their offensive bell cow, as their lead ball carrier (97 carries, third-most in the league) and has gotten the second-most pass targets (23) on the team, just one behind injured receiver Sterling Shepard. Queen will have to have a strong tackling game.