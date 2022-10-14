Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Giants, Week 6

History

While the Ravens would typically meet the Giants just once every four years, this is a special meeting because the 17-game schedule now adds one extra non-conference game. The Ravens last faced the Giants in 2020, a 27-13 Baltimore win at M&T Bank Stadium. With running back Saquon Barkley hurt, the Ravens shut down New York's running game and sacked Daniel Jones six times. Baltimore jumped out to a 17-0 lead and didn't look back. The Ravens lead the all-time regular-season series 4-2 and have the one postseason victory in Super Bowl XXXV.

Stakes

The Giants are one of the NFL's biggest surprises at 4-1. They're looking to continue to prove that they're a legit NFC contender. The Ravens are coming off a much-needed victory over the Bengals to take over first place in the AFC North. The Giants are one of just two teams left on the Ravens' schedule with a winning record (also Tampa Bay).

Key Storylines

What will Wink Martindale do in his reunion game?

Wink Martindale coached in Baltimore for a decade before he and the Ravens parted ways this past offseason. Martindale went to New York and has the Giants playing well. They're ranked 12th in the league in total defense and have given up the ninth-fewest points. Martindale knows Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman's offense well and vice versa. Will Martindale break out his usually heavy blitz? Martindale saw Jackson and the Ravens struggled to find answers to Cover-0 blitzes last year, but they've torched it this season.

Will the Ravens contain Barkley?

Barkley leads the NFL in total yards and is No. 2 in rushing. The Ravens run defense has been a little susceptible in recent weeks, and gave up nearly five yards per carry last week against the Bengals. Was that because of the Ravens' commitment to keeping a lid on the Bengals' deep passing game? Baltimore's defensive front and linebackers will be tested by the array of different ways Barkley can threaten a defense.

How does Baltimore adjust to another loss?

The Ravens will be without safety Marcus Williams after he dislocated his wrist. That means Geno Stone and rookies Kyle Hamilton and Pepe Williams will have more on their plates. Williams has made quarterbacks think twice about going deep this season. The Ravens need to make sure the impact of Williams' loss isn't felt too dramatically.

5 Players to Watch in Ravens-Giants, Week 6

Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 6 game against the New York Giants.

C Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum is off to a strong start in his rookie career. Now he'll tangle with one of the bigger defensive linemen in the league in Dexter Lawrence, who tips the scales at 6-foot-4, 342 pounds. Lawrence is bigger than the Ravens' Travis Jones and leads the Giants with three sacks. It's a battle of first-round picks in the trenches that will help shape this game.

LB Patrick Queen

Queen is coming off his best game of the season in which he notched a game-changing interception. Now he'll have his hands full with Barkley, who is not only a premier runner but also a dangerous weapon as a receiver out of the backfield (18 catches for 143 yards).

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Pierre-Paul is going against the team he won a Super Bowl with during his eight seasons in New York. He'll go against left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has been the league's fifth-best pass protector, per Pro Football Focus. Thomas has yet to give up a sack this season and has surrendered just one QB hit. Pierre-Paul is only getting stronger with more time in the Ravens defense and had a sack and two pass breakups last week.

WR Devin Duvernay

It remains to be seen whether Rashod Bateman (foot) will play this week. If not, the Ravens are going to have to craft more ways to get Duvernay the ball. He could be especially important if Martindale calls for a heavy blitz, as Jackson will need a quick outlet that can do damage with the ball in his hands.

QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson is always a player to watch. But going against the Ravens' former defensive coordinator adds another wrinkle this week. Martindale knows what Jackson likes and doesn't like to see from opposing defenses. Jackson knows how Martindale likes to attack him, as he saw it in practice. Each will be trying to stay one step ahead of the other.

Top Matchup

LB Patrick Queen vs. RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley is the Giants' best player and their whole offense runs through him. He's been their offensive bell cow, as their lead ball carrier (97 carries, third-most in the league) and has gotten the second-most pass targets (23) on the team, just one behind injured receiver Sterling Shepard. Queen will have to have a strong tackling game.

