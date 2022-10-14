Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Giants, Week 6

Key Storylines

What will Wink Martindale do in his reunion game?

Wink Martindale coached in Baltimore for a decade before he and the Ravens parted ways this past offseason. Martindale went to New York and has the Giants playing well. They're ranked 12th in the league in total defense and have given up the ninth-fewest points. Martindale knows Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman's offense well and vice versa. Will Martindale break out his usually heavy blitz? Martindale saw Jackson and the Ravens struggled to find answers to Cover-0 blitzes last year, but they've torched it this season.

Will the Ravens contain Barkley?

Barkley leads the NFL in total yards and is No. 2 in rushing. The Ravens run defense has been a little susceptible in recent weeks, and gave up nearly five yards per carry last week against the Bengals. Was that because of the Ravens' commitment to keeping a lid on the Bengals' deep passing game? Baltimore's defensive front and linebackers will be tested by the array of different ways Barkley can threaten a defense.

How does Baltimore adjust to another loss?