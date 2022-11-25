Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Jaguars, Week 12

Nov 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

History

The Jaguars lead the all-time series, 12-10, but Baltimore has a 4-3 edge under Head Coach John Harbaugh. The two teams last met in 2020 when the Ravens rolled to a 40-14 victory in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes for 243 yards, throwing touchdown passes to Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins and Miles Boykin. Marlon Humphrey (seven tackles) and Patrick Queen (six tackles) led the defensive charge.

Stakes

Baltimore (7-3) is riding a four-game winning streak and has a one-game lead over Cincinnati in the AFC North. The Ravens want to maintain positive momentum as they push for the division title and the highest possible playoff seed. The Jaguars (3-7) have outscored their opponents by 11 points this season, but they've lost six games by eight points or less. Jacksonville has fallen four games behind Tennessee in the AFC South. However, a strong finish to the season would help first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson's efforts to build a winning culture.

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens get their offense back on track?

Baltimore had its season low in points (13) and rushing yards (115) against the Panthers and didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The Ravens will need to play better offensively to continue their winning ways. Demarcus Robinson has stepped up at wide receiver, but adjusting to the loss of No. 1 wideout Rashod Bateman (Lisfranc foot surgery) remains an ongoing process for the passing attack. The Jaguars rank 10th in the NFL in run defense (110.1 yards per game) and have held four straight opponents to 20 points or less. The Ravens may have to throw effectively to avoid another low-scoring slugfest.

How much will a bye help the Jaguars?

Jacksonville was off Week 11 while the Ravens won a physical game against Carolina. The Jaguars should be the fresher team, and the bye also gave Pederson and his staff time to implement new wrinkles they might unveil against Baltimore. The Jaguars are a young team looking for a signature win, and there's little reason for them to play conservatively. If they get some momentum early in the game, they could be dangerous.

Can the Ravens force Trevor Lawrence into mistakes?

Lawrence has grown in his second NFL season, improving his accuracy and decision-making while reducing mistakes. He's gone two straight games without an interception and has only thrown six picks all year, compared to 17 interceptions as a rookie. However, the Ravens are second in the league in takeaways with 19 and outside linebacker Justin Houston is fifth in the league in sacks (9.0). The Ravens pressured Baker Mayfield into key mistakes in Week 11, and if that happens to Lawrence in Week 12 it could make the difference.

5 Players to Watch in Ravens-Jaguars, Week 12

Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clifton Brown

DE Calais Campbell Campbell spent three seasons with the Jaguars (2017-19) and had a career-high 14.5 sacks for them in 2017. With 98 career sacks, Campbell would love to reach the 100-sack mark against his former team.
DE Calais Campbell

Campbell spent three seasons with the Jaguars (2017-19) and had a career-high 14.5 sacks for them in 2017. With 98 career sacks, Campbell would love to reach the 100-sack mark against his former team.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Patrick Queen Coming off a season-high 12 tackles in Week 11, Queen has been playing lights-out defensively, making sure tackles and diagnosing plays quickly. Queen and fellow linebacker Roquan Smith will be keying on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
LB Patrick Queen

Coming off a season-high 12 tackles in Week 11, Queen has been playing lights-out defensively, making sure tackles and diagnosing plays quickly. Queen and fellow linebacker Roquan Smith will be keying on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Justin Houston Houston enters Week 12 fifth in the NFL with 9.0 sacks, despite missing three games. Houston would love to add Trevor Lawrence's name to the list of quarterbacks that he's taken down.
LB Justin Houston

Houston enters Week 12 fifth in the NFL with 9.0 sacks, despite missing three games. Houston would love to add Trevor Lawrence's name to the list of quarterbacks that he's taken down.

Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews After a one-game absence, the All-Pro tight end announced his return to the lineup in Week 11 with six catches for 63 yards. Andrews has gone three games without a touchdown catch, which means he's due against the Jaguars.
TE Mark Andrews

After a one-game absence, the All-Pro tight end announced his return to the lineup in Week 11 with six catches for 63 yards. Andrews has gone three games without a touchdown catch, which means he's due against the Jaguars.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Demarcus Robinson Robinson is no longer flying under the radar after his nine-catch, 128-yard performance in Week 11. With 21 catches over his last three games, Robinson has become a go-to guy for Lamar Jackson.
WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson is no longer flying under the radar after his nine-catch, 128-yard performance in Week 11. With 21 catches over his last three games, Robinson has become a go-to guy for Lamar Jackson.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Top Matchup

CB Marlon Humphreyvs. WR Christian Kirk

Kirk (52 catches, 679 yards) is tied for third in the NFL with seven touchdown catches and is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season. Humphrey has already matched his career high with three interceptions, and his ability to defend Kirk wherever he lines up could be key.

