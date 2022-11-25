Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Jaguars, Week 12

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens get their offense back on track?

Baltimore had its season low in points (13) and rushing yards (115) against the Panthers and didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The Ravens will need to play better offensively to continue their winning ways. Demarcus Robinson has stepped up at wide receiver, but adjusting to the loss of No. 1 wideout Rashod Bateman (Lisfranc foot surgery) remains an ongoing process for the passing attack. The Jaguars rank 10th in the NFL in run defense (110.1 yards per game) and have held four straight opponents to 20 points or less. The Ravens may have to throw effectively to avoid another low-scoring slugfest.

How much will a bye help the Jaguars?

Jacksonville was off Week 11 while the Ravens won a physical game against Carolina. The Jaguars should be the fresher team, and the bye also gave Pederson and his staff time to implement new wrinkles they might unveil against Baltimore. The Jaguars are a young team looking for a signature win, and there's little reason for them to play conservatively. If they get some momentum early in the game, they could be dangerous.

Can the Ravens force Trevor Lawrence into mistakes?