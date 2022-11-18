Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Panthers, Week 11 

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens keep Baker Mayfield from sparking the Panthers?

The Panthers' decision to start Mayfield at quarterback for the injured P.J. Walker adds juice to this game. During his four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield had a 3-5 record against the Ravens and threw for over 340 yards against them four times. Mayfield got off to a sluggish start with the Panthers over his first five starts before an injury, but he's a feisty competitor in a contract year, motivated to prove he should be a starter. The Ravens want to pressure Mayfield and keep him from getting hot, because it will be difficult for Carolina to pull off the upset unless he plays well.

Will Baltimore keep its momentum after the bye?

The Ravens entered their bye week playing excellent football, and while they welcomed the rest, they want to pick up where they left off. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 11-3 after their bye week. This is a start of a favorable schedule for the Ravens, who don't play a team that is currently above .500 until the season finale against the Bengals. But Harbaugh said the Ravens won't be overlooking the Panthers. "Our guys are motivated to go win the game," Harbaugh said. "This is a very good football team we're playing; they're very physical, they play really hard, great running game, downhill running game, playmakers on offense. They have playmakers on every level of their defense. We're going to have to play our best football to win this game."

How many injured Ravens will return?