Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Panthers, Week 11 

History
The Panthers lead the all-time series, 4-2, but Baltimore has a 2-1 edge under Head Coach John Harbaugh. The two teams haven't met since 2018 when the Panthers won a 36-21 decision in Carolina during Lamar Jackson's rookie season. Jackson came off the bench late in that game to throw the first touchdown pass of his career, a 26-yarder to Hayden Hurst. Jackson became the starting quarterback two games later.
Stakes
Baltimore is riding a three-game winning streak and has a one-game lead over Cincinnati in the AFC North. Coming off their bye, the Ravens want to maintain positive momentum as they push for the division title and the highest possible playoff seed. The Panthers (3-7) are only two games behind the division-leading Buccaneers in the NFC South. Carolina is 2-3 since Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, and a strong finish would strengthen Wilks' case to remain in charge next season.
Key Storylines
Can the Ravens keep Baker Mayfield from sparking the Panthers?
The Panthers' decision to start Mayfield at quarterback for the injured P.J. Walker adds juice to this game. During his four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield had a 3-5 record against the Ravens and threw for over 340 yards against them four times. Mayfield got off to a sluggish start with the Panthers over his first five starts before an injury, but he's a feisty competitor in a contract year, motivated to prove he should be a starter. The Ravens want to pressure Mayfield and keep him from getting hot, because it will be difficult for Carolina to pull off the upset unless he plays well.
Will Baltimore keep its momentum after the bye?
The Ravens entered their bye week playing excellent football, and while they welcomed the rest, they want to pick up where they left off. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 11-3 after their bye week. This is a start of a favorable schedule for the Ravens, who don't play a team that is currently above .500 until the season finale against the Bengals. But Harbaugh said the Ravens won't be overlooking the Panthers. "Our guys are motivated to go win the game," Harbaugh said. "This is a very good football team we're playing; they're very physical, they play really hard, great running game, downhill running game, playmakers on offense. They have playmakers on every level of their defense. We're going to have to play our best football to win this game."
How many injured Ravens will return?
Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) and Gus Edwards (hamstring) both sat out Week 9 against the Saints, Jason Pierre-Paul (ankle) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) left that game nicked up, while rookies David Ojabo (Achilles) and Charlie Kolar (groin) are hoping to play their first game. If the Ravens get most or all them back, it will only increase their chances of winning.
Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Top Matchup
RT Morgan Moses vs. DE Brian Burns
Burns has seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits, an elite pass rusher who combines power and speed. Moses is having a superb year, but Burns has more sacks (32.5) than any active player under the age of 25.