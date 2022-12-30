Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers

Resuming their rivalry on Sunday Night Football, the Ravens (10-5) and Steelers (7-8) will clash in a Week 17 primetime matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:
History
The Steelers lead the all-time regular-season series, 29-24, and have a 3-1 edge during the postseason. In Baltimore, the series is tied, 13-13. The two teams met just three weeks ago in Pittsburgh, with the Ravens prevailing, 16-14. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Justin Tucker kicked three field goals. Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, and Marcus Williams each had an interception against backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who replaced starter Kenny Pickett after he left the game with a concussion in the first quarter.
Stakes
Baltimore has clinched a playoff spot and enters Week 17 a game behind Cincinnati (11-4) in the AFC North. If the Ravens win their final two games, they will win the division. The Steelers remain alive for a playoff spot entering Week 17, but will be eliminated if the Dolphins or Jets win Sunday afternoon. Should the Dolphins and Jets lose on Sunday, the Steelers can remain alive in the playoff race by beating Baltimore.
Key Storylines
Will the Ravens' rushing attack keep humming?
Baltimore has been carried by its running game recently, led by Dobbins and Gus Edwards running behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines, and the blocking of Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard and a strong group of blocking tight ends. Baltimore would love to run the ball well again, staying out of obvious passing situations where Steelers pass rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith (12 sacks) can tee off. The Ravens rushed for 215 yards the last times these teams met. If the Ravens rush for more than 200 yards again, it may be enough to turn the game in their favor.
Can Baltimore's defense contain the Steelers again?
Baltimore is the NFL's No. 2-ranked defense since trading for inside linebacker Roquan Smith seven games ago. The Steelers have talented offensive weapons in running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and tight end Pat Freiermuth. However, Pickett will be challenged to avoid mistakes and make quick decisions against a defense that is playing with immense confidence.
Can Baltimore sweep the season series over the Steelers?
Pittsburgh swept the Ravens in both 2020 and 2021. Baltimore swept the Steelers in 2019. Games between these rivals are usually close and decided in the fourth quarter, but the Ravens would love to see the recent trend of season sweeps continue.
Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Top Matchup
C Tyler Linderbaum vs. DT Cam Heyward
The Steelers sometimes lined up Heyward directly over Linderbaum in Week 14, trying to test the rookie center against one of the NFL's best defensive linemen. Linderbaum passed the test, as Heyward (8.5 sacks) was held without a sack on six tackles. In their rematch, Linderbaum can expect some new tricks from Heyward, a savvy veteran who will be looking to disrupt Baltimore's offense with inside pressure.