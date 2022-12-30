Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers

Key Storylines

Will the Ravens' rushing attack keep humming?

Baltimore has been carried by its running game recently, led by Dobbins and Gus Edwards running behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines, and the blocking of Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard and a strong group of blocking tight ends. Baltimore would love to run the ball well again, staying out of obvious passing situations where Steelers pass rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith (12 sacks) can tee off. The Ravens rushed for 215 yards the last times these teams met. If the Ravens rush for more than 200 yards again, it may be enough to turn the game in their favor.

Can Baltimore's defense contain the Steelers again?

Baltimore is the NFL's No. 2-ranked defense since trading for inside linebacker Roquan Smith seven games ago. The Steelers have talented offensive weapons in running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and tight end Pat Freiermuth. However, Pickett will be challenged to avoid mistakes and make quick decisions against a defense that is playing with immense confidence.

Can Baltimore sweep the season series over the Steelers?