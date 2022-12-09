Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers

Key Storylines

Will the Ravens' offense find a spark?

Baltimore's two lowest-scoring games have occurred during the past three weeks – a 13-3 victory over the Panthers in Week 11 and a 10-9 win over Denver in Week 13. The Ravens' inability to breakout offensively is leaving them little margin for error and will put even more stress on their defense if it isn't corrected. The Steelers have been tough to score against recently, holding their last two opponents under 20 points.

Can Baltimore's defense force Kenny Pickett into mistakes?

After throwing eight interceptions in his first four starts, Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback has gone four straight games without throwing a pick. Pickett isn't taking a lot of shots downfield, but the Steelers have found a winning formula playing field position and relying on their running game. Trying to contain Najee Harris, who has rushed for at least 86 yards in three of Pittsburgh's last four games, will be a key for the Ravens. Forcing Pickett into obvious passing situations will give Baltimore a better chance to capitalize on his inexperience.

Will Tyler Huntley make enough plays to secure another victory?