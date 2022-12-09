Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (8-4) and Steelers (5-7) will renew their storied rivalry Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.
Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:
History
The Steelers have won the last four meetings, sweeping the season series the past two years. Their last meeting occurred on the final week of the 2021 season when the Steelers prevailed, 16-13, in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. It was Ben Roethlisberger's last game against the Ravens before his retirement. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series, 32-24, including a 3-1 edge in the postseason.
Stakes
Baltimore is tied with the Bengals atop the AFC North, and a victory would be another step in the Ravens' quest to secure a playoff spot. The Steelers have won their last two games and can still avoid their first losing season under Head Coach Mike Tomlin, now in his 16th year.
Key Storylines
Will the Ravens' offense find a spark?
Baltimore's two lowest-scoring games have occurred during the past three weeks – a 13-3 victory over the Panthers in Week 11 and a 10-9 win over Denver in Week 13. The Ravens' inability to breakout offensively is leaving them little margin for error and will put even more stress on their defense if it isn't corrected. The Steelers have been tough to score against recently, holding their last two opponents under 20 points.
Can Baltimore's defense force Kenny Pickett into mistakes?
After throwing eight interceptions in his first four starts, Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback has gone four straight games without throwing a pick. Pickett isn't taking a lot of shots downfield, but the Steelers have found a winning formula playing field position and relying on their running game. Trying to contain Najee Harris, who has rushed for at least 86 yards in three of Pittsburgh's last four games, will be a key for the Ravens. Forcing Pickett into obvious passing situations will give Baltimore a better chance to capitalize on his inexperience.
Will Tyler Huntley make enough plays to secure another victory?
Huntley came off the bench in Week 13 for an injured Lamar Jackson and played efficiently, leading a 91-yard drive on Baltimore's final possession to win the game. Huntley also played well down the stretch in 2021, but Baltimore lost the last three games he started and missed the playoffs. The Ravens are in a similar situation this season – trying to win meaningful games in December without their starting quarterback. Until Jackson returns, Huntley will be one of Baltimore's most important players with a lot riding on every performance.
Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Top Matchup
RB Najee Harris vs. ILB Roquan Smith
As Harris goes, so goes Pittsburgh's running attack. The workhorse running back has picked up at least 86 yards in three of the Steelers' last four games, but Smith is a tackling machine who will be bent on keeping Harris in check.