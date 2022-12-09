Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers

Dec 09, 2022
Ryan Mink
The Ravens (8-4) and Steelers (5-7) will renew their storied rivalry Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:

History

The Steelers have won the last four meetings, sweeping the season series the past two years. Their last meeting occurred on the final week of the 2021 season when the Steelers prevailed, 16-13, in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. It was Ben Roethlisberger's last game against the Ravens before his retirement. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series, 32-24, including a 3-1 edge in the postseason.

Stakes

Baltimore is tied with the Bengals atop the AFC North, and a victory would be another step in the Ravens' quest to secure a playoff spot. The Steelers have won their last two games and can still avoid their first losing season under Head Coach Mike Tomlin, now in his 16th year.

Key Storylines

Will the Ravens' offense find a spark?

Baltimore's two lowest-scoring games have occurred during the past three weeks – a 13-3 victory over the Panthers in Week 11 and a 10-9 win over Denver in Week 13. The Ravens' inability to breakout offensively is leaving them little margin for error and will put even more stress on their defense if it isn't corrected. The Steelers have been tough to score against recently, holding their last two opponents under 20 points.

Can Baltimore's defense force Kenny Pickett into mistakes?

After throwing eight interceptions in his first four starts, Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback has gone four straight games without throwing a pick. Pickett isn't taking a lot of shots downfield, but the Steelers have found a winning formula playing field position and relying on their running game. Trying to contain Najee Harris, who has rushed for at least 86 yards in three of Pittsburgh's last four games, will be a key for the Ravens. Forcing Pickett into obvious passing situations will give Baltimore a better chance to capitalize on his inexperience.

Will Tyler Huntley make enough plays to secure another victory?

Huntley came off the bench in Week 13 for an injured Lamar Jackson and played efficiently, leading a 91-yard drive on Baltimore's final possession to win the game. Huntley also played well down the stretch in 2021, but Baltimore lost the last three games he started and missed the playoffs. The Ravens are in a similar situation this season – trying to win meaningful games in December without their starting quarterback. Until Jackson returns, Huntley will be one of Baltimore's most important players with a lot riding on every performance.

5 Players to Watch in Ravens-Steelers, Week 14

Here are the players to watch for the Ravens' Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

S Kyle Hamilton Baltimore's rookie safety will get his first taste of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry. His speed and physicality playing close to the line of scrimmage could be an important asset, both as a run defender and in pass coverage against Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth.
1 / 5

S Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore's rookie safety will get his first taste of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry. His speed and physicality playing close to the line of scrimmage could be an important asset, both as a run defender and in pass coverage against Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley Baltimore's backup quarterback is playing with a lot of confidence and will rely on his mobility to escape Pittsburgh's pass rush. Huntley is a playmaker but must be careful to avoid turnovers against a Pittsburgh defense with takeaway artists such as T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
2 / 5

QB Tyler Huntley

Baltimore's backup quarterback is playing with a lot of confidence and will rely on his mobility to escape Pittsburgh's pass rush. Huntley is a playmaker but must be careful to avoid turnovers against a Pittsburgh defense with takeaway artists such as T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey This matchup often brings out the best in Baltimore's All-Pro cornerback. Humphrey will use his length and ball-hawking skills to defend a talented Pittsburgh receiving corps led by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.
3 / 5

CB Marlon Humphrey

This matchup often brings out the best in Baltimore's All-Pro cornerback. Humphrey will use his length and ball-hawking skills to defend a talented Pittsburgh receiving corps led by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith Smith is looking forward to joining the intense atmosphere of Ravens vs. Steelers. After leading the Ravens with 11 tackles in Week 13, Smith seems to be playing even faster as he becomes more comfortable in Baltimore's defense. His physicality will be big in trying to slow down Harris.
4 / 5

ILB Roquan Smith

Smith is looking forward to joining the intense atmosphere of Ravens vs. Steelers. After leading the Ravens with 11 tackles in Week 13, Smith seems to be playing even faster as he becomes more comfortable in Baltimore's defense. His physicality will be big in trying to slow down Harris.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR DeSean Jackson A player with Jackson's speed is always a threat to beat the defense with a big play. Jackson would love to silence the home crowd in Pittsburgh with a momentum-changing moment that turns the game in Baltimore's favor.
5 / 5

WR DeSean Jackson

A player with Jackson's speed is always a threat to beat the defense with a big play. Jackson would love to silence the home crowd in Pittsburgh with a momentum-changing moment that turns the game in Baltimore's favor.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Top Matchup

RB Najee Harris vs. ILB Roquan Smith

As Harris goes, so goes Pittsburgh's running attack. The workhorse running back has picked up at least 86 yards in three of the Steelers' last four games, but Smith is a tackling machine who will be bent on keeping Harris in check.

