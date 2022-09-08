Gameday Threads: Ravens Debut in Purple and White

Sep 08, 2022 at 11:11 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Week 1 Uniform Graphic Website

The Ravens will kick off the 2022 season in their most classic uniform combination.

Baltimore will wear purple jerseys and white pants for the Week 1 opener against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Ravens have a 108-58-1 record (.654) in purple jersey and white pants. It's their most commonly worn uniform combination and also one of their most successful.

Baltimore went 2-1 last season in purple and white, tied with white (jersey) and purple (pants) as the only combinations they got two wins in (vs. Chiefs and Chargers).

