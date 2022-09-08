Gameday Threads: Ravens Debut in Purple and White

The Ravens will kick off the 2022 season in their most classic uniform combination.
Baltimore will wear purple jerseys and white pants for the Week 1 opener against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The Ravens have a 108-58-1 record (.654) in purple jersey and white pants. It's their most commonly worn uniform combination and also one of their most successful.
Baltimore went 2-1 last season in purple and white, tied with white (jersey) and purple (pants) as the only combinations they got two wins in (vs. Chiefs and Chargers).