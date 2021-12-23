Gameday Threads: Ravens Look to Reverse History in Bengals Rematch

Dec 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122321 Threads

The Ravens will switch up their uniforms for their critical rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Baltimore will wear its white jersey and black pants for the third time this season.

In the 41-17 loss to the Bengals earlier this season, the Ravens wore their purple jersey with white pants.

Baltimore will be looking to not only reverse the result from Week 7, but also the overall history of the white jersey/black pants combo. It holds the team's worst winning percentage other than purple/purple, which has been worn just three times. The Ravens are 33-51 all-time (.393) in white/black.

The Ravens also wore their white jersey/black pants in Detroit for the thrilling 19-17 win on Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal and the 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football".

As for what jersey Lacie DeCosta will wear …

