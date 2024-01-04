Geno Stone Reacts to Pro Bowl Snub

However, Stone refuses to be bitter and is happy for his teammates who made the Pro Bowl. If anything, being snubbed will help Stone maintain the chip on his shoulder that he's used to his advantage since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2020.

"That's why I never expect anything in this league," Stone said. "Everyone says the Pro Bowl's a popularity vote. But after every game I get respect from my peers who play the game and that's all that matters to me.

"I thought I was going to make it. I thought I did enough, especially leading the AFC in interceptions and leading the league for half the year. I'm happy for the other guys on our team who made it, especially Kyle and P.Q. (Patrick Queen). I know my time will come. People around the league are noticing what I do."

Stone has always been confident, but his play this season has taken that attitude to another level.

"It's shown me who I can be in this league," Stone said. "I feel like I finally belong. I feel I belong in that conversation to be one of the best safeties in the league. I'll just keep proving it every day in practice and on Sundays."

Patrick Queen is 'Proud' to Be Pro Bowler

Queen said he wasn't sure what to think Wednesday when he was summoned to General Manager Eric DeCosta's office.

"Oh my God, what did I do?" Queen said.

When DeCosta told Queen face-to-face that he had made his first Pro Bowl, he was deeply moved.