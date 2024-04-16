Get to Know Edge Rushers in This Year's Draft

The Ravens will look closely at edge rushers in this year's draft, hoping to find a young talent they can develop.
Re-signing Kyle Van Noy was a huge win for the Ravens in free agency, a proven veteran who returns to join young outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. However, the Ravens wouldn't mind adding another young edge rusher to the mix.
"I think it's an average draft, I would say, for edge pass rushers," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "There are certainly some guys at the top.
"For us, we've had success throughout the years in finding some guys in the middle rounds who have been good players for us. It really depends on what you're looking for."
Here are 10 prospects the Ravens may target:
Laiatu Latu, UCLA
2023 stats: 12 games, 49 tackles, 13 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: Latu is one of the draft's most talented pass rushers, but suffered a neck injury that required fusion surgery before his sophomore year. After a brief retirement, he transferred to UCLA and recorded 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Latu could be a top-20 pick, but medical could concerns cause him to fall.
Darius Robinson, Missouri
2023 stats: 12 games, 43 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: He's the edge rusher most heavily mocked to Baltimore, a huge (6-foot-5, 286 pounds), physical player who blossomed as a pass rusher last season when he went more into a three-point stance. His ability to play multiple positions along the defensive front would fit nicely into the Ravens' defensive scheme. Adding another young pass rusher with his skillset would make plenty of sense.
Chop Robinson, Penn State
2023 stats: 10 games, 15 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: Robinson's stats don't scream first-round pick, but his athleticism jumps out on film. Robinson has an explosive burst off the line of scrimmage. The Gaithersburg, Md., native transferred from the University of Maryland to Penn State and registered 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Many scouts believe he's just scratching the surface of his potential, and Robinson could blossom under Ravens Pass Rush Coach Chuck Smith.
Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
2023 stats: 10 games, 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: Setting the edge is one of Kneeland's strengths, which could fit well in Baltimore's scheme. He performed well at both the Senior Bowl and Combine and is not expected to remain on the board past Round 2. Kneeland fits the profile of a potential Baltimore second-round pick.
Chris Braswell, Alabama
2023 stats: 14 games 42 tackles, 8 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: A Baltimore native, Braswell was a high school star at St. Frances Academy and would love to return home. He didn't become a full-time starter for the Crimson Tide until 2023 and made the most of his opportunity with a breakout season. He could be a steal on Day 2 as the next Ravens' draft pick from Alabama.
Jonah Elliss, Utah
2023 stats: 10 games, 37 tackles, 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: Elliss has a quick first step and his draft stock rose after a strong Combine performance. He has NFL bloodlines from his father, Luther, who played 10 NFL seasons and is now the defensive line coach at Utah. Taking Elliss with a second- or third-round pick could yield the Ravens a diamond in the rough.
Braiden McGregor, Michigan
2023 stats: 15 games, 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: The Ravens have familiarity with players coached by Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. McGregor was a key part of the Wolverines' national championship defense. He is physical and strong against the run, and his pass rush skills are blossoming. He's a potential steal if he lasts until Day 3.
Adisa Isaac, Penn State
2023 stats: 13 games. 37 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: Some scouts rated Isaac as the best pure pass rusher in the Big Ten last season. He considered entering the draft in 2023, but stayed an extra season at Penn State and became a more seasoned player. A potential Day 2 pick, he'd join Oweh and Ojabo to give the Ravens' a talented young pass-rushing trio.
Brennan Jackson, Washington State
2023 stats: 12 games, 57 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: Jackson is known for his all-out effort on every play, which fits the Ravens' culture. He doesn't have the quickest first step, but he's often near the football due to his relentless motor. A Day 2 or Day 3 pick, Jackson could help immediately on special teams and could develop into a consistent pass rusher.
Bralen Trice, Washington
2023 stats: 15 games, 49 tackles, 7 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss
Why he could fit: Trice was a consistent presence in the opponents' backfield, often forcing quarterbacks to hurry even when he didn't record a sack. He was consistently double-teamed in college and could become even more effective as an NFL pass rusher. He's a name to watch closely on Day 2 as a potential pick.