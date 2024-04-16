Get to Know Edge Rushers in This Year's Draft

Chop Robinson, Penn State

Why he could fit: Robinson's stats don't scream first-round pick, but his athleticism jumps out on film. Robinson has an explosive burst off the line of scrimmage. The Gaithersburg, Md., native transferred from the University of Maryland to Penn State and registered 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Many scouts believe he's just scratching the surface of his potential, and Robinson could blossom under Ravens Pass Rush Coach Chuck Smith.