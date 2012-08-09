Gino Gradkowski May Get First Start

Aug 09, 2012 at 07:07 AM
F397C01E1CD345559A8BB850D7F403A6ashx.jpeg


lastopenpractice.jpeg

Programming Note: Due to WBAL's Olympic coverage, the Ravens preseason game against Atlanta will air on WMAR (ABC) locally. The game can also be seen on WBAL Plus, WJLA-TV and WHTM-TV and heard on the radio at 98Rock.

For fans outside of Baltimore: Listen Live | Watch Live

Haloti Ngata grabbed rookie center Gino Gradkowski by his shoulder pads, tugged him to the left, then tossed him to the right.

Gradkowski, who was running with the first team in Tuesday's training camp practice, was badly beaten. He walked back to the huddle frustrated.

"Marshal [Yanda] just reminded me not to get too down because he's probably the best player I'll face all year," Gradkowski said with a laugh.

With veteran Matt Birk scratched from Thursday's preseason opener in Atlanta, Gradkowski and second-year guard/center Justin Boren are in the running to get the starting nod.

They'll finally get to face somebody that isn't an All-Pro.

"If I do get that opportunity it's going to be very exciting," Gradkowski said. "Either way, I'm just looking forward to facing somebody new."

The fourth-round pick out of Delaware has had quite an adjustment to the NFL.

He said learning the playbook hasn't been a problem, and he feels good in run blocking. But pass protecting is where Gradkowski said he needs the most work with technique and consistency.

Earlier in camp, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Gradkowski is a "young guy, physically." At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he is outsized in practice against the likes of Ngata, Terrence Cody and Ma'ake Kemoeatu.

Gradkowski dominated at the Division 1-AA level, but he's facing a major leap in size and skill against the Ravens' defensive front.

"That's the great thing about football. As soon as you get on your high horse, it'll knock you right off," he said. "It will keep you humble. You just have to keep working, keep grinding."

Gradkowski was originally drafted to be groomed behind Birk. With Birk missing almost all of training camp practice, Gradkowski's development has been accelerated.

Same goes for Boren, who signed as an undrafted rookie free agent last year and spent all of the regular season on the practice squad. He was pulled up for the playoffs.

"They are progressing very well – probably a little quicker than we expected mentally," Harbaugh said. "They both are very athletic, have very good feet. The question with those guys, because they are not the biggest guys ever, is how they are going to hold up physically. We have a pretty big front, and they have held up fine."

On Thursday night, Gradkowski and Boren (6-2, 315) will line up opposite Atlanta's pair of 6-foot-2 defensive tackles Peria Jerry and Jonathan Babineaux. They are 295 and 300 pounds, respectively, and both smaller than the men Gradkowski and Boren see in practice.

Evaluators will finally get the chance to see how Gradkowski and Boren fare when faced with players closer to their own size.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How Zay Flowers, aka Joystick, Got His Fast Feet

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers attributes a childhood game called 'murderball' for his incredible change of direction abilities.
news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman And Others Go Deep in Team Action

Odell Beckham Jr. makes a spectacular one-handed catch. Jadeveon Clowney looks quick in his debut. Ravens cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour are holding up well.
news

Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Each to Play Half on Monday With Tyler Huntley Sidelined

John Harbaugh confident in Ravens' pass rush with Jadeveon Clowney. Brandon Stephens could remain at cornerback. Brent Urban has a new baby.
news

50 Words or Less: No Holes on Ravens Roster, Only Questions

This week's additions of Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby sure up the team's remaining soft spots.
news

More Details on Marlon Humphrey's Foot Surgery, Timeline for Return

Ronald Darby made a good first impression on John Harbaugh. Zay Flowers' work ethic has been as impressive as his quickness. The competition for the final wide receiver spot is deep. Jadeveon Clowney chooses No. 24.
news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins Ramp Up Practice Activity

J.K. Dobbins returned to team activity. Sean Ryan made arguably the best catch of camp. Justin Madubuike was dominant on the goal line. 
news

Mike Macdonald on How Defense Will Adjust Without Marlon Humphrey

Kyle Hamilton's ability to play slot cornerback could come into play. Todd Monken feels calmer calling plays from the booth. Zay Flowers' quickness is opening eyes as he develops to become a complete player.
news

Marlon Humphrey Undergoes Foot Surgery, Won't Be Out Long-Term

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had an ongoing issue that will be operated on.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Pros and Cons of Joint Practices

OBJ reacts to Ochocinco's statement that injuries cost Beckham a potential $200 million deal. John Harbaugh discusses coaches weighing the pros and cons of joint practices. 
news

Practice Report: Ravens Defense Turns Up the Heat on Commanders

David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh had Commanders QB Sam Howell on the run. Zay Flowers continued to shake defenders, but the first-team offense missed some shots.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'A Lot Faster Than People Give Him Credit For'

John Simpson made a strong case at left guard in the preseason opener. Patrick Ricard returns to practicing at fullback. Alex Collins' former teammates are mourning his passing and holding onto fond memories.
news

Practice Report: Ravens-Commanders Practice Gets Highly Competitive

Mark Andrews played with his usual fire. Zay Flowers cooked in 1-on-1 drills. Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in a deep pass. Odafe Oweh feasted with three sacks.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising