Greg Roman Is Staying With Ravens, Gets Promotion to Assistant Head Coach





The Ravens got good news Friday, as Greg Roman is staying in Baltimore.

Roman was not under contract for the 2018 season, which meant he could have left for another opportunity elsewhere after a successful year helping to turn around the Ravens rushing attack.

However, Head Coach John Harbaugh gave Roman a promotion to assistant head coach.

Roman will still be a massive part of engineering the run game and will still work with the tight ends, who he coached directly last season.

"I'm thrilled to be back with the people and organization that is the Ravens," Roman said. "I enjoy coming to work every day and look forward to building upon what we did this year."

Under Roman, the Ravens' ground game made vast improvements this year, going from 28th in the league (91.4 yards per game) last season to 11th (116.0).

Roman brought a different barrage of schemes that transitioned from the stretch-zone mold the Ravens employed under Gary Kubiak and in the two years following. Ravens players liked the way Roman created mismatches with a variety of different runs, often using his tight ends.

Baltimore found a lot of success on the ground despite injuries and early-season shuffling on the offensive line, including the loss of the unit's best run blocker, All-Pro right guard Marshal Yanda, in Week 2.

In Roman's system, running back Alex Collins went from a player the Seattle Seahawks cut and every team passed on to a gem. Collins finished 11th in the league in rushing yards (973) and scored six touchdowns despite not taking over the starting job until Week 6.