News & Notes: Greg Roman Likes Ravens' Red-Zone Changes 

The Ravens are focusing on their recent red zone struggles, hoping to find answers before they play the Broncos on Sunday.

Baltimore has scored just two touchdowns in nine red zone trips over the past two games. Settling for field goals cost them dearly during their 28-27 loss to the Jaguars, when they converted on just two of five trips to the red zone and squandered a nine-point fourth-quarter lead.

Making adjustments throughout the season is a never-ending process, and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman expects this week's efforts to produce positive results.

"Early in the year it was what, the run game's no good," Roman said. "You address it. Then you move on and something else pops up. Recently, it's been the red zone.

"We evaluate it and take a cold-blooded look at it. Look at the scheme, what are we doing and when are we doing it. We try to evaluate how we can execute it better and teach it better. It comes down to coaching a little better, playing a little better – everybody jumping in on, we've got to get this fixed. I like where we're going with it."

The Ravens will face a Denver defense that hasn't been easy to score against. Despite their 3-8 record, the Broncos rank third in the NFL in overall defense and have held the opposition to fewer than 20 points in eight of their 11 games. The Broncos defense ranks No. 1 in red-zone defense, allowing touchdowns on just 30.8% of opponents' trips.

Denver has the defense to keep the game close and can pull off an upset by forcing Baltimore to settle for field goals again. However, the Ravens had 415 yards of total offense in Jacksonville, and Roman feels the offense can break loose if the red-zone execution is improved.