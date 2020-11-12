Greg Roman Responds to Defenses Calling Out Ravens' Plays

Despite the Ravens breaking the rushing record last year, they still lead the NFL in rushing with 170.1 yards per game this season. They're third in the league with 5.1 yards per carry, trailing only the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.

So even if opponents have figured something out in regard to the Ravens' rushing attack, it hasn't been useful enough to stop it. That's exactly the way Roman wants it to be.

"If you're not good at anything, you have no tendencies," Roman said. "You really want to work to be good at everything. If you're in the best possible situation, you can do basic things very well and people still can't stop you. I think that's what you're striving to do."

Roman said Jackson does have the option to audible at the line of scrimmage on some plays, so if he felt like the defense knew what was coming, he could potentially change the play. The Ravens use their many formations and motions to try to diagnose what defenses are doing and react accordingly.