Gus Edwards, Ravens Confident They Can Roll Without J.K. Dobbins

Geno Stone, Kyle Hamilton Leaning on 'Call of Duty' Communication

Marcus Williams had taken on a bigger share of the back-end communication in the Ravens secondary, so with him sidelined by a pec injury, the onus falls to new starting duo Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone.

They're not too worried about not being on the same page.

"We all probably play too much videos games together – a lot of Call of Duty," Hamilton said. "We go through some arguments on the game, so we can definitely handle each other out here."

Stone was pressed into action last season when Williams suffered a fractured wrist. Stone started seven games, made a career-high 38 tackles, and one forced fumble. The fourth-year safety feels ready to go.

"Communication goes a long way for me and Kyle," Stone said. "Having the experience from last year and the year before that too, [I know how to] just go out there and do my job. But this year I want to be more productive – hopefully get more picks and stuff to help my team. But [it's about] being in the right situation, communicate, making sure Kyle is in the right spots."

The Bengals were hammered by the Browns in a 24-3 loss in Week 1, in which Joe Burrow threw for just 82 yards and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught five passes for 39 yards. But the Ravens know better than to take the Bengals lightly.

"I know what type of team they are," Stone said. "No matter what type of game they had last week, it's a division foe. They're going to bring everything they've got. I know how talented they are over there.

You want to treat guys everyone the same, but they've got special guys over there, a special quarterback who got paid all that money for a reason. We've got to be on top of our game."