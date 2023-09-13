Mailbag: Who Leads Ravens' Backfield: Gus Edwards or Justice Hill?

Downing: If Tyler Linderbaum and Ronnie Stanley are out for any period of time, it will have a significant impact on this offensive line. Both are among the best players in the NFL at their respective positions, so it's not easy to replace them in the lineup. Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated they could miss Sunday's game in Cincinnati, but fortunately they don't have long-term injuries.

If Stanley's knee injury sidelines him, then Patrick Mekari is the natural fill-in at left tackle. Mekari came into the game Sunday when Stanley went down, and he has plenty of starting experience over the years. Mekari is a veteran who holds his own at left tackle. The challenge with Mekari is that he's probably the top backup at all five positions along the offensive line, so the Ravens will have to decide where to deploy him to put the best five linemen on the field. If Mekari goes to left tackle, then Sam Mustipher would step in at center. He's currently on the practice squad, but the Ravens elevated him against Houston and he filled in after Linderbaum's injury. They could move him to the 53-man roster or activate him on gameday again. If Mustipher were to go down in the game, Mekari would likely then slide to center and the Ravens would probably turn to Daniel Faalele at left tackle. Losing Stanley and Linderbaum is tough to offset, and Monken would probably lean on Patrick Ricard to provide some additional support on the edge to slow down edge rushers.