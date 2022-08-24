Late for Work 8/24: With Gus Edwards Out, Could Ravens Have Interest in Kenyan Drake?

With Gus Edwards Out for at Least Four Games, Could Ravens Have Interest in Kenyan Drake?

Yesterday, the Ravens placed running back Gus Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he will be sidelined for at least the first four games of the 2022 season. Also yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders released veteran running back Kenyan Drake.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo named Baltimore one of five potential landing spots for Drake — and that was before Edwards' status was announced.

"Baltimore already boasts a crowded backfield that includes J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Mike Davis and Justice Hill. But with Dobbins, Edwards and Hill all coming back from season-ending injuries, the addition of adding Drake to the roster certainly makes sense," DeArdo wrote. "Drake would give the Ravens another option in the backfield while being added insurance in the event that there are any setbacks to Baltimore's top backs. Drake's versatility would also give Lamar Jackson another weapon out of the backfield on short pass routes."

Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich also speculated that the Ravens could be interested in Drake, 28.

"The Ravens could potentially pounce on another playmaker that is reportedly being released by the Raiders," Karpovich wrote. "One week after signing veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson after he was cut by Las Vegas, the Ravens also might have interest in running back Kenyan Drake."

Drake's best season was in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals, when he ran for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders last year, but fell short of expectations, rushing 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. Teammate Josh Jacobs had more than three times as many carries as Drake and remains Las Vegas' lead running back.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins has been making good progress but it's too soon to know whether he'll be ready to play in the season opener at the New York Jets on Sept. 11. Davis is next in line on the depth chart and the team also has Hill, rookie Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary competing for roster spots.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said none of the Ravens' running backs have stood out this summer.

"It needs to be said that the Ravens are keeping their run game pretty vanilla in the preseason and only one of the projected offensive line starters has played. There just hasn't been much room for the running backs," Zrebiec wrote. "It still seems notable that Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Tyler Badie are all averaging less than four yards per carry and Nate McCrary is dealing with a knee injury. … The Ravens could use one of the [them] to gain separation from the rest of the group and look like the go-to guy. It hasn't happened yet."

Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones had the same opinion.