Gus 'The Bus' Edwards Rolls in His Return

Oct 23, 2022 at 02:42 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Edwards-TD
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

Gus "The Bus" Edwards is out of the mechanic's shop and rolling.

Playing his first game in more than a year, Edwards made an instant impact and showed how much the Ravens have missed his powerful running style. Edwards scored two touchdowns and handled a majority of the workload.

He was ready to roll from the start, getting the ball on Baltimore's first three plays and rumbling for 12 yards on his third carry.

Edwards was just getting started. On first-and-goal from the seven in the second quarter, Edwards rolled untouched into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown just before halftime that gave Baltimore a 13-10 lead. At halftime, Edwards was the game's leading rusher with 49 yards on 10 carries.

In the third quarter, with the Ravens needing their hammer on the goal line, Edwards entered the game on fourth-and-1 and plunged forward for a second touchdown to give the Ravens a 20-10 lead.

Edwards showed no ill effects from the torn ACL suffered last year that cost him the entire 2021 season. It's been a long road back for Edwards, and his return comes at an opportune time for the Ravens, who placed running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

Edwards figures to get stronger as the season progresses, and his presence could be a major lift to the offense in the second half of the season.

"Gus is looking really good," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. "We're really excited about having him back."

