Having "Arrogance" Has Worked for Matthew Judon

Aug 18, 2020 at 06:13 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081820-Judon
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Matt Judon

It seems each time Matthew Judon is asked to prove something, he does.

When he entered the NFL, people asked if a fifth-round pick from Grand Valley State could make it in the league. Judon has become a Pro Bowl outside linebacker.

People wondered if Judon could lead the Ravens pass rush after Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith departed during free agency last year. Judon finished with a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019, completely unfazed by the pressure of performing during a contract year.

Now people are asking if Judon thinks he can handle the spotlight of playing under the franchise tag. Seriously? It has been very well established that Judon responds to a challenge. Even when people didn't believe in Judon, he always believed in himself.

"I feel like I'm one of the best players in football," Judon said. "And I feel like that's how you have to feel about yourself. I have a lot of arrogance to me that I just don't show. I just let my game do the talking. I think it's just confidence in who I am. I'm very confident in myself, and sometimes it might get me in trouble, but on the field, it's a good thing."

Every player has personal goals, but Judon is now an established player. He's not worried about living up to the high expectations that come with playing under the franchise tag, especially on the Ravens, where the main focus remains on the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson.

"We all know who's the guy here," Judon said. "I got franchise tagged; I'm not the franchise guy. We all know who that is, and that's the MVP."  

What Judon wants more than anything this season is a Super Bowl ring. That's a common refrain among Ravens players. After going 14-2 last season, the Ravens want to finish the journey and our embracing this year's high expectations.

"I really want to be a champ. I want to be a champion," Judon said. "I want to bring another championship to this organization. That's the biggest goal, and I think that's a goal for everybody, [and] right now, that's what I'm striving for."

The additions of defensive linemen Calias Campbell and Derek Wolfe have Judon believing he'll have even more opportunities to reach the quarterback. Campbell and Wolfe often occupy more than one blocker, and Judon plans to capitalize.

He calls Campbell, a five-time Pro Bowler, "Mr. Campbell." Judon is already imitating Campbell's deep voice, and it's clear they have bonded. Baltimore's locker room had special chemistry in 2019 and it appears the new players are finding it easy to fit in.

"We all enjoy football," Judon said. "We kind of socially-distant sit together at lunch, and we talk football, and we talk shop. After practice, in allowed time, we try to do stuff that we don't get to do in practice together, just to build that chemistry, because we're not going to have any preseason games to kind of see where we're rushing. So, there are certain games and pick-stunts that we work on after practice, and it's natural. Derek Wolfe and Calais, they are workers, and they are proven veterans. If you turn on any tape, of any game, you'll see them. I think we're going to mesh well. We're not going to have a chemistry problem."

It remains to be seen if Judon will reach a long-term agreement with the Ravens, but he has made it clear that he loves playing in Baltimore. Judon keeps balling out and lets the future take of itself.

"The franchise tag – it happened," Judon said. "You can't do anything about it; I couldn't do anything about it. But, I'm glad I'm still a Raven, so we're just going to make it work, and we are going to see how this season goes and what happens after this."

Nobody with the Ravens doubts that Judon will continue to thrive. He's comfortable in his skin, and confident in his ability. He's not worried about his future, and he's focused on getting a ring. He has spent his NFL career turning raw potential into impressive results, and now he's reaping the benefits.

"What a great story – a Division II fifth round draft choice … And let's just call it like we see it, he's looking at generational wealth down the road here," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said earlier this offseason. "Signing that [franchise tag] just tells you where he's at.

"I'm excited to watch him this year. He's ready to take his pass rushing to the next level, and I just see nothing but great things coming from Matt."

Related Content

Left: QB Lamar Jackson; Right: WR Dez Bryant
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Thoughts on Dez Bryant

Interceptions are a mindset with Marcus Peters. John Harbaugh says RG3 is red hot. Lamar Jackson's visor may not be for games.
QB Lamar Jackson Throws Deep During Training Camp
news

Practice Report 8/18: Watch Out, Lamar Jackson's Deep Passing Looks Better

Miles Boykin had the most catches in practice, including on highlight-reel snag. Rookie wideout Devin Duvernay hauls in two deep passes, showing off his speed. Tavon Young looks back to his old self.
WR Dez Bryant
news

Late for Work 8/18: Dez Bryant Reportedly in Baltimore for Tryout

What is the Ravens' Achilles' heel? Lamar Jackson was among the top 10 in passing accuracy last season. Could Brandon Carr return to Ravens in light of Iman Marshall's injury?
OLB Matt Judon
news

News & Notes: Matthew Judon Is Emphasizing Creating Turnovers

Forcing turnovers is at the forefront of Matthew Judon's mind. Devin Duvernay is a possibility to return punts. Matt Skura is expected to be ready for the season. 
LB Patrick Queen
news

Practice Report 8/17: Patrick Queen's Speed Jumps Out on First Play

Lamar Jackson dials up the deep ball in practice. D.J. Fluker is an impressive mountain of a man. J.K. Dobbins is very twitchy.
CB Iman Marshall
news

Iman Marshall Suffers Major Knee Injury, Placed on IR

The Ravens second-year cornerback will need surgery and has been placed on IR. Wide receiver Chris Moore also suffered a broken finger.
Bengals CB Trae Waynes
news

Around the AFC North: Injury to Trae Waynes a Blow for Bengals Defense

Trae Waynes reportedly could miss up to two months. Baker Mayfield says he 'lost himself' last season. Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes at least six interceptions for the Steelers.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 8/17: Are Expectations Too High for the Ravens?

John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta are the NFL's best Head Coach-General Manager duo. Why Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's weight gain matters. Brandon Williams is at his best at nose tackle. 
Five Storylines as Ravens Begin Padded Practices
news

Five Storylines as Ravens Begin Padded Practices

Who will win the right guard competition? How do the rookies look? Will Lamar Jackson create even more buzz with an impressive training camp? Get ready for your questions to be answered.
Matt Skura Passes Physical, Expected to Start Practicing
news

Matt Skura Passes Physical, Expected to Start Practicing

The Ravens center has overcome a major ACL, PCL and MCL knee injury suffered late last season.
TE Mark Andrews
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Mark Andrews should see more snaps in 2020. Specifics on how Lamar Jackson can improve. Handicapping the right guard competition.

Advertising