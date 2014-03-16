How Do Ravens Free Agency Moves Impact Draft?

Mar 16, 2014 at 07:46 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

16_FAImpactsDraft_homenews.jpg


There has been a common theme for the Ravens in the first few installments of this year's mock drafts.

Nearly all of the experts expected the Ravens to target offense in their most recent installment of mock drafts released last week, specifically wide receiver or tight end.

But a lot has changed since then. The Ravens have re-signed top priorities in left tackle Eugene Monroe, tight end Dennis Pitta and wide receiver Jacoby Jones, and added wide receiver Steve Smith.

So how have the early moves in free agency changed expectations for this year's draft?

"It really doesn't affect their first round," ESPN's Mel Kiper said Thursday on a national conference call.

In his latest mock released Thursday, Kiper has the Ravens taking wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The 5-foot-9 receiver would give the Ravens a speedy target out of the slot who can work the middle of the field. Kiper compared him to Smith.

Adding Smith could change the needs for the Ravens, but right now Kiper views Baltimore as a team still in the market for a first-round receiver.

"I think you look at wide receiver, getting a true No. 1," Kiper said. "Maybe it's Mike Evans. He's not going to be there at No. 17. If you want Mike Evans you're going to have to move up to get him. Eric Ebron, it's borderline whether he'll be there, the tight end from North Carolina. He's a glorified receiver."

Evans, from Texas A&M, has been linked to the Ravens in a number of mock drafts, but his stock is on the rise after a strong combine performance. Kiper expects him to be a top-10 pick.

Ebron is also a popular mock draft target for the Ravens, and Kiper still thinks the Ravens may target him even after bringing back Pitta.

"He's a threat," Kiper said. "He's a great, great receiving entity. I would think he's there, but he could be gone. The one team that could look at him other than the Ravens are the New York Giants, who pick at No. 12. They certainly could use an Eric Ebron. If he doesn't go at 12, he probably will get to 17."

If the Ravens don't land Ebron or Evans, then Kiper pointed to LSU's Odell Beckham, Jr., and USC's Marqise Lee as two other receiving targets that may be of interest.

"I think Baltimore could still make an addition in the passing game before the end of free agency, but this will remain a need," Kiper said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: Joe Burrow Is the New Ben Roethlisberger (And Maybe Better)

The Bengals' young quarterback has the confidence and gunslinger mentality that will make him a headache in the AFC North for a long time.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens' 2021 Season 

Some key numbers told the story of the Ravens' 2021 season that ended 8-9 and just short of the playoffs.
news

D'Anton Lynn, Drew Wilkins Named to East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff

Defensive Backs Coach D'Anton Lynn will be Head Coach of the East squad at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, while Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins will be the team's defensive coordinator.
news

Jarret Johnson Is a Finalist for Salute to Service Award

The former Ravens linebacker started a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Florida that employs more than 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veterans' spouses and children of military members.
news

Late for Work 1/20: Do the Ravens Need to 'Go Big' in the Draft?

Should the Ravens focus on beating the Bengals when constructing the roster? Alejandro Villanueva's contract is named the worst on the Ravens' roster. The Ravens finish the season at No. 1 in special teams rankings.
news

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve With Such Little Cap Space?

Which Ravens should be ready for Week 1 next season? Is Lamar Jackson motivated by playoff criticisms? How about opening the 2022 season against the Bengals?
news

Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: First Mock Drafts Are Out

Our annual monitoring of all the mock drafts has begun as the Ravens have the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Late for Work 1/19: Ravens Named a 'Dark-Horse Destination' for Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson

Pundits say rebuilding the defense should be the Ravens' top priority. Could Devonta Freeman or Latavius Murray return in 2022? Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh are the Ravens' highest-graded rookies.
news

Ravens Sign 10th Player to Reserve/Future Deal

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

Around the AFC North: 'All Signs Point to' Mason Rudolph As Steelers' Next Quarterback

Bengals riding high after first playoff win in 31 years. Jadeveon Clowney says money will be a factor, but he would enjoy returning to Cleveland.
news

Eisenberg: Playoffs Reveal Another Missed Opportunity

I realize it's strictly a hypothetical exercise to consider how the Ravens might have fit into that playoff puzzle if they'd experienced fewer injuries. But I think they could have fared quite well.
news

SociaLight: The Rock Tells a Great Story About Playing With Ray Lewis

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told the story about when Ray Lewis took over the starting middle linebacker job at Miami.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising