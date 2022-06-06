Late for Work 6/6: How Lamar Jackson Can Return to MVP Form

Two Concepts From 2019 Could Help Jackson Return to MVP Form

The Ravens' offseason strategy has appeared to take a few things from the past. They've loaded up on offensive talent to help Lamar Jackson, as well as open running lanes for their stable of running backs. They also replenished the tight end room, drafting two on Day 3 of the 2021 draft.

According to The Athletic's Nate Tice, taking specific things from the Ravens' 2019 season could also bring Jackson back to his MVP form as a passer.

Empty Formations

"Jackson was simply devastating out of empty formations in 2019," Tice wrote. "According to TruMedia, no quarterback has generated more EPA out of such formations since. The gap between Jackson's 2019 and the QB who produced the second-most EPA out of empty during this span (Deshaun Watson in 2020) is nearly the same as the gap between Watson and the 22nd-ranked Matthew Stafford during his 2020 season."

Tice compared the empty formation usage from the Ravens' 2021 season to the more successful 2019 season and offered a potential fix for the pending season.

"Jackson can help himself by trusting other answers that a play might have in these situations, and it's on offensive coordinator Greg Roman to present those answers," Tice wrote. "Modern defenses have a better understanding of offensive rules than ever before; they want the quarterback to get rid of the ball so they can tackle and force a punt. So quarterbacks (and play designers) have to have the confidence to hang in the pocket and deliver throws outside or more downfield, even with a potential free-running defender bearing down."

Jackson versus man coverage and blitzes

"Defenses are traditionally hesitant to play man coverage against a quarterback who can effectively use his legs because it leaves them vulnerable to a quarterback run while defenders are more focused on their coverage assignment," Tice wrote. "It can also let the quarterback easily identify his best matchup and attack defenses that way. Jackson absolutely shredded man coverage and blitzes during his 2019 season before crashing back to Earth hard in 2021."

Once more, Tice compared the two seasons and offered a fix for 2022. Part of it is simply getting players back from injury.

"This is where injuries to Ravens offensive players had an effect on Jackson's performance. Losing running backs hurts the running game and pass protection. Understanding protection rules takes time," Tice wrote. "The Ravens' rotating cast of receivers and tight ends also continuously suffered from improper route spacing that left Jackson holding onto the ball with few appealing options. Jackson justifiably doesn't want to rip a ball on time when the route displacement looks [poor]."

The 2019 season is something the Ravens have appeared to keep in mind this offseason and Tice believes utilizing what worked then with new wrinkles in the scheme and a more improved quarterback could be the answer for a better offense this season.

"In 2022, it's all about how the Ravens can make Jackson's life easier through scheme and sheer health luck, and how Jackson can help himself with better timing and more trust in the play design," Tice wrote.

NBC Sports' Peter King listed Jackson as one of the 22 most influential people of the 2022 NFL season.