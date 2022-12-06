Late for Work 12/6: How the Ravens Made History With Win Over Broncos

According to NextGen Stats, the Broncos had an 89% chance of winning after Russell Wilson hit a deep pass to Greg Dulcich midway through the fourth quarter. Denver still had an 83% chance of winning when the Ravens offense faced a fourth-and-2 on its final drive.

Sure, few expected the Ravens to be in such a dogfight against a struggling Broncos squad that has now lost eight of its past nine and hasn't won a game since October. But the Ravens still deserve credit for finding a way to win a game that the final statistics say they shouldn't have, especially with Lamar Jackson being knocked out of the game at the end of the first quarter.

"After suffering all four of their losses in the last two minutes, the Ravens didn't lead until the final 28 seconds. Their streak of holding a two-score lead in every contest may have ended, but flipping the script at the end had to feel good — even in an ugly game," Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones wrote.

Greg Roman Praised for Maximizing Tyler Huntley's Strengths

With Stanford having interest in Greg Roman for its head coaching vacancy, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said the offensive coordinator helped his candidacy for the work he did with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley against the Broncos.

"Huntley was efficient, if safe, in completing 27-of-32 throws for 187 yards, rushing for another 41 yards on 10 carries, and leading a 91-yard scoring drive for the game-winning touchdown in the waning moments of the fourth quarter," Breer wrote. "All of it highlighted Roman's strong suit as a coach, which has always been to identify his guys' strengths, and maximize them. Which, I think, Stanford could use right now."

Roman served on Stanford's staff for two years (2009-2010) as tight ends and offensive tackles coach under Jim Harbaugh before they departed for the San Francisco 49ers. Roman has been on Baltimore's staff since 2017 and became offensive coordinator in 2019.

The Latest on Odell Beckham Jr.

When John Harbaugh was asked yesterday about the Ravens reportedly being one of the teams that has been in talks with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., he replied: "No, I haven't really thought too much about it – I really haven't."

Unlike the head coach, Ravens fans undoubtedly are thinking about the possibility of the three-time Pro Bowler ending up in Baltimore, especially with the Ravens coming off another sluggish offensive performance.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported last week that Beckham "was having conversations with the Ravens." Press Box's Glenn Clark wrote yesterday that a league source told him Sunday that talks between the Ravens and Beckham are "definitely not dead."