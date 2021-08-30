How the Ravens Plan to Move Forward Without J.K. Dobbins

The NFL is a cruel business, confirmed once again in Saturday's preseason finale when J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury.

As with any major injury, the Ravens licked their wounds only for a moment, then quickly turned their focus toward how they would overcome it. That's just the way it works.

"Our hearts go out to him," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It's very challenging because he works so hard, he was so prepared and he was so ready to go this year. He was such a big part of our plans.

"Like any injury, which happen and will happen throughout the course of the NFL [season] and different teams, you just have to approach it and overcome it. It's adversity and we have to deal with it, and we will. We have the players to do it, we have the team to do it. I have full confidence in the rest of the running backs that are here to pick up the load and do a great job for us."

The obvious answer is Gus Edwards will take on an even bigger role. He was already an instrumental piece of the rushing attack, but now Edwards is the lead dog.