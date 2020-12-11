How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Dec 11, 2020 at 09:53 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121120-WLS

It's the best game of the week. The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: ESPN (nationally-televised)
  • Local TV: ESPN, WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore)
  • Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

  • Ravens mobile app
  • Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 12/11: Assessing Threat Levels of Teams Vying With Ravens for Playoff Berths

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says the Ravens have the squad to make a postseason run. Did outside linebacker Jihad Ward earn more playing time with his performance against the Cowboys? The latest reports on the Dez Bryant situation.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Jimmy Smith is among four Ravens who did not practice Thursday due to injury.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Express Sympathy for Dez Bryant, Want Him Back

Jimmy Smith could return against Cleveland. John Harbaugh has always had high regard for the Browns. Brandon Williams credits Derek Wolfe for leading the defensive line.
news

Dez Bryant Placed on COVID-19 List

Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was pulled out of the Cowboys game because of a positive test, which followed an inconclusive test.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Having Fun Again, And That's Bad News for His Opponents

The Ravens quarterback has had some struggles in his third season but going through a bout with COVID-19 has given him a fresh start.
news

Gus 'The Bus' Edwards Warms Up When It Gets Cold (And Has Improved Handling)

Late in the season, Gus Edwards is a powerful running back who opponents hate to see coming their way.
news

Willie Snead IV Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens wide receiver returned to the practice field Thursday and will begin preparing to take on the Cleveland Browns.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Continue Their Running Back By Committee?

Will the passing attack get going to open up the playbook? Will Miles Boykin see more after his best game? Will Lamar Jackson mature into a Ray Lewis-like leader?
news

Why Bradley Bozeman Is Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, launched an anti-bullying campaign and have provided meals for hundreds of families during COVID-19.
news

Late for Work 12/10: Ravens' Playoff Odds Vary, But Beating Browns Is Crucial

Is defense's showing vs. Cowboys cause for concern with Browns next? Lamar Jackson versus vs. Baker Mayfield is one of Week 14's best quarterback storylines. The Dez Bryant situation shows the need for a rule change regarding roster flexibility. Joe Buck responds to jinxing Justin Tucker.
news

Ravens Activate Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon Off COVID-19 List

The Ravens are down to three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after last week's outbreak.

Advertising