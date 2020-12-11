How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

It's the best game of the week. The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Network: ESPN (nationally-televised)
- Local TV: ESPN, WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore)
- Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live streams available on the following platforms:
- Ravens mobile app
- Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)
- NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
- *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"
LISTEN LIVE
- WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta)
- WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
- SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
- Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.