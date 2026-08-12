How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Eagles vs. Ravens

The Ravens will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at 7 p.m. in both teams' preseason opener.
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore)
- Announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
- View the NFL Game Guide to see which Preseason Week 1 games are available to you based on your location and services.
Stream
Listen
- Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: Sports USA
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
- Listen to live home or away radio broadcasts for every NFL game on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial.