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How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Eagles vs. Ravens

Aug 12, 2026 at 01:00 PM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

HTW-PS1

The Ravens will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at 7 p.m. in both teams' preseason opener.

Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore)
  • Announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • View the NFL Game Guide to see which Preseason Week 1 games are available to you based on your location and services.

Stream

  • Watch live through Peacock (sign in with TV provider).

Listen

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM). For affiliates in your area, click here.
  • Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National radio: Sports USA
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

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