How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

Sep 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday.

Here's how you can watch, listen & live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), CBS / WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, D.C.)
  • National TV: Paramount+
  • Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for live coverage maps (in green).
Watch on Mobile

  • The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans.
  • Watch live out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube.
  • Watch live out-of-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National radio: SiriusXM (Chs. 109 or 383)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

