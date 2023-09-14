How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday.
Here's how you can watch, listen & live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), CBS / WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, D.C.)
- National TV: Paramount+
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for live coverage maps (in green).
Watch on Mobile
- The game will be live streamed on both our website and app for in-market fans.
- Watch live out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube.
- Watch live out-of-market games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- National radio: SiriusXM (Chs. 109 or 383)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.