How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals Wild-Card Playoff Game

The Ravens begin the playoffs against a familiar foe, facing the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals for the second straight week.
Kickoff is Sunday, 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: NBC– WBAL/Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC/Ch. 4 (Washington), WGAL/Ch. 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WRDE/Ch. 31(Eastern Shore)
- National TV – NBC & Peacock & Universo
- Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM); Sirius XM Ch. 82 or 225 and the SXM App
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Torrey Smith (analyst)
- National radio: Westwood One Sports
- Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst), Ryan Harris (sideline)
- Spanish radio: La Mera Mera (1050 AM) & WTTZ (93.5 FM)
- Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.
Ravens Report
- Get ready for the game with a special edition of Ravens Report, presented by MedStar Health, airing this Friday at 7 p.m. on WBAL.
- WGAL (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster, PA) – Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- WMDT (Eastern Shore) – Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
- WJLA (Washington, DC) – Saturday at 1 a.m.
- WUPV (Richmond, VA) – Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
- WTVZ (Norfolk, VA) – Saturday at 3 p.m.
- WWCW (Roanoke, VA) – Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Road to Arizona
- Gerry Sandusky and Pete Gilbert host "Road to Arizona" on WBAL, this Saturday at 7 p.m.