How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals Wild-Card Playoff Game

Jan 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens begin the playoffs against a familiar foe, facing the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals for the second straight week.

Kickoff is Sunday, 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: NBC– WBAL/Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC/Ch. 4 (Washington), WGAL/Ch. 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WRDE/Ch. 31(Eastern Shore)
  • National TV – NBC & Peacock & Universo
  • Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM); Sirius XM Ch. 82 or 225 and the SXM App
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Torrey Smith (analyst)
  • National radio: Westwood One Sports
  • Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst), Ryan Harris (sideline)
  • Spanish radio: La Mera Mera (1050 AM) & WTTZ (93.5 FM)
  • Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

Ravens Report

  • Get ready for the game with a special edition of Ravens Report, presented by MedStar Health, airing this Friday at 7 p.m. on WBAL.
  • WGAL (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster, PA) – Friday at 7:30 p.m.
  • WMDT (Eastern Shore) – Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
  • WJLA (Washington, DC) – Saturday at 1 a.m.
  • WUPV (Richmond, VA) – Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
  • WTVZ (Norfolk, VA) – Saturday at 3 p.m.
  • WWCW (Roanoke, VA) – Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Road to Arizona

  • Gerry Sandusky and Pete Gilbert host "Road to Arizona" on WBAL, this Saturday at 7 p.m.

