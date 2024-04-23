 Skip to main content
How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Hayley Salvatore

The Ravens will soon be on the clock for pick No. 30. Don't miss any of the 2024 NFL Draft action, which kicks off April 25 in Detroit.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the draft:

Dates

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m.
  • Round 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.
  • Round 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m.

Watch on TV

  • National TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Stream

Listen Live

  • National radio: Westwood One Radio, ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio

