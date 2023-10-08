Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Odell Beckham Jr. Active vs. Steelers, Morgan Moses Out

The Ravens will be as close to full strength as they have been since the season-opener when they face the Steelers in Week 5.

Marlon Humphrey (foot), Ronnie Stanley (knee) and Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) are all active, as is running back Justice Hill (foot/hamstring), who was questionable.

Starting right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) is inactive, ending his streak of 134 straight games played.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Humphrey will make his season debut since undergoing foot surgery in August. Humphrey's ability to play outside and inside as one of the NFL's most versatile and physical corners will add to a Ravens secondary that has played well in his absence.

Beckham is active for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 2 and will join Zay Flowers, Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay in the lineup to give Lamar Jackson his top five wide receivers. The return of Beckham and Bateman could help the Ravens jumpstart their downfield passing attack. The Steelers have given up 11.8 yards per pass completion this season, the second-most in the league.

Stanley will protect Jackson's blindside for the first time since being injured in Week 1. His return comes at an opportune time with Moses out of the lineup.

Stanley's return will give Baltimore the option to swing Patrick Mekari from left tackle to right tackle to protect Jackson against the Steelers' defense that is led by edge rushers T.J. Watt (6.0 sacks) and Alex Highsmith. Highsmith (hamstring) is active after being added to the injury report Thursday and being limited in practice Friday.

Starting safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) is also active for the first time since his injury in Week 1. Williams was a full participant in practice and his range and playmaking ability will give Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald the option to create the matchups he wants. Pittsburgh has struggled offensively but top receiver George Pickens is a dangerous target, averaging 16.4 yards per catch on 16 receptions this season.

In addition to Moses, inactive for the Ravens are outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle),who was ruled out on Friday, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, tight end Charlie Kolar, and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson has been designated the No. 3 quarterback with Tyler Huntley active as Jackson's backup.

The Steelers enter the game with injury issues, with five players ruled out on Friday - starting tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), starting defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal (concussion), starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (knee) starting right guard James Daniels (groin), and punter Pressley Harvin III (hamstring).